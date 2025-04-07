Microplastics are a macro problem

By Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

Since its invention in 1907, plastic has become one of the most widely used and cheapest materials in production. From food packaging to medical supplies, society has grown entirely dependent on the convenience of plastic. While its affordability and versatility make it appealing, plastic poses a significant problem due to its permanence.

A single piece of plastic can take up to 500 years to fully decompose. During this process, larger plastic items break down into microplastics — tiny particles that have infiltrated our air, soil, water and even our bodies. The widespread presence of microplastics signals a growing crisis, one that demands urgent attention due to its severe impacts on both the environment and human health.

Microplastics are found nearly everywhere. Oceans, rain, soil, snow and drinking water all contain traces of plastic, suggesting that no part of the Earth is immune to plastic pollution. These tiny particles travel through the air, settle in soil and water, and eventually enter the food chain. Marine animals ingest microplastics, which can cause harm, reproductive issues and death, threatening ecosystems and food supplies that humans depend on.

Perhaps even more concerning is the discovery that microplastics are entering human bodies. Researchers have found microplastics in human blood, placentas and brain tissue. A study from the University of New Mexico revealed that microplastics were present in the brain, liver, kidney, blood and even semen.

Studies on the effects of microplastics on the body are new, so in-depth information is limited. However, laboratory studies have shown detrimental impacts on cell cultures. Microplastics can increase inflammation, cellular function and oxidative stress. Additionally, the Oceanic Preservation Society has found that certain microplastics contain endocrine disruptors, which can interfere with hormone regulation. These particles also accumulate in tissues over time, worsening long-term health risks. The presence of microplastics in the human body highlights the urgent need to address this issue before the full impact becomes irreversible.

One of the most alarming discoveries by researchers is the presence of microplastics in the air. A study done by Mohammad Islam found that, on average, people inhale an amount of plastic equivalent to a credit card every week. Breathing in plastic compounds further exacerbates the health risks associated with pollution and increases the likelihood of disease.

While the consequences of Ziplock bags and plastic bottles may seem inescapable, there are easy changes to protect yourself and our earth. Simple changes, like avoiding single-use plastic products, can reduce the harmful effects of plastic on our bodies. To start, try swapping your plastic water bottle for a metal one and using glass containers for left-overs rather than plastic. Find reusable and long-lasting products to cook, clean and work with. Buy a whole watermelon rather than pre-packaged slices. In essence, strive to make purchases that are as plastic-free as possible. These changes can help protect the environment — and your health.