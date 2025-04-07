Lauren Daigle to perform at Foster Pavilion in September

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Baylor University announced this morning that one of the biggest names in Christian contemporary music, Lauren Daigle, will be coming to Baylor to perform at Foster Pavilion in the fall.

That makes Daigle the second of a ten-show series that will be taking place at Foster Pavilion over the next two years.

The two-time Grammy winner and singer of “America the Beautiful” at the 2025 Superbowl will take the stage on Sept. 12, kicking off Family Weekend at Baylor and a home football game vs. Samford, according to Steve Richo, one of the founders of Noise New Media. The Nashville marketing agency has been working with both Baylor and Daigle’s team to bring the show to life.

“The evening before a home game at McLean Stadium — what better time to have an A-list artist come to campus?” Richo said.

Daigle has been touring internationally as of late, making her concert at the Foster Pavilion all that more special, Richo said.

“She’s playing all over the world right now, but this really fit the venue size that she is focusing on this year and bringing that message to those types of arenas, large and small,” Richo said. “Every seat in Foster Pavilion is a premium product. We got just under 5900 seats in there in a concert configuration, so it’s going to be a big show.”

Jason Cook, vice president of Marketing and Communications at Baylor, likewise described the event as a “full production.”

“That’s four backup singers, a three-member horn section, a percussion pit, in addition to normal musicians,” Cook said. “So it’s going to be a pretty big spectacle that we’re going to have here.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., with a presale on Wednesday for parents, current students and incoming students, Cook said. Though ticket prices are not yet set in stone, attendees can expect them to be priced lower than the typical costs for her shows. Additionally, tickets will be open to the public, he said.

Cook urged students to snag tickets while they can, as seeing Daigle live in such a small, intimate arena is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“We’re really looking to make sure we price the tickets right for the entire experience, and the fact that these concerts are going to be held right here in Waco,” Cook said. “So what you’ll see for Lauren Daigle is that we’ll have premium prices for premium seats, but then make sure that there’s some affordable options in the 200s levels of the Pavilion, which are still great seats when you compare them to any other concert venue with the vicinity of Waco.”

As of now, it is unknown if there will be any openers for the show. Cook said artist merchandise will be sold inside the arena. There may also be some pre-show activities on the Turner Plaza outside the Pavilion, he said.

Even those who aren’t familiar with Daigle’s music will likely enjoy the show, according to Jason Kane, the entertainment booking arm of Noise New Media, who has worked with Daigle’s team.

“I think the combination of Lauren Daigle at Baylor is a tremendous mix,” Kane said. “It just seems like a hand-in-glove kind of fit. Her appeal is beyond just the Christian message — it’s great music and a great entertainment experience that uplifts the message.”

Cook spoke to Daigle’s power in the Christian music genre, as well as the many other genres she has branched out into.

“She is extremely creative, not only by what she wears as part of her concert wardrobe, but in terms of her musical style and ability,” Cook said. “She just has an incredible stage presence, and it will be a time of celebration, it will be a time of reflection and a time of worship all put into one concert package.”