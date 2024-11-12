Noise or silence? Baylor library study zones cater to every student’s focus needs

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

Finding the right study environment can be challenging for students. While some thrive in spaces with background noise, others need complete silence to focus.

Research finds that noise can significantly impact cognitive performance. For instance, high noise levels may hinder focus, while moderate noise can enhance creativity and problem-solving.

Chicago, Ill., junior Oliver Jamieson shared his preference for quiet spaces.

“I always feel more focused when I’m in a quiet space,” he said. “Noise just makes it harder for me to stay on track, and I end up spending more time trying to tune everything out than actually studying.”

Jamieson described his experience with noisier study settings, saying that loud environments hinder his ability to focus while doing homework.

“I’ve tried studying in places like coffee shops, but it just doesn’t work for me,” he said. “I find myself getting distracted by all the background sounds, especially conversations happening nearby.”

For Jamieson, silence is essential for his focus when he is studying or doing homework.

“Silence is key to getting into a good study rhythm,” he said. “I think everyone has their own preferences, but personally, I need that quiet space to really absorb what I’m learning.”

To meet these needs, Baylor University Libraries offer a range of study environments. Associate Dean for Research and Engagement at Baylor Libraries Sha Towers said that there are designated areas in both Moody Memorial and Jesse H. Jones Libraries to help students find spaces that suit their preferences.

“The Baylor Libraries provide environments to meet different study needs,” he said.

These options include Active Study Zones with a lively atmosphere for students who prefer background noise, like the Moody foyer and Rowe Reading Lounge on Moody’s 2nd floor. For those who need a quieter atmosphere, Individual Study Zones on Moody’s 1st and 3rd floors and in Jones Library offer a more focused space. Additionally, the Silent Study Zone in the Pritchard Information Commons on Moody’s 2nd floor is designated for quiet, individual study only.

While many students have their “go-to” spots, Towers said that study needs often change with the type of work and timing in the semester.

“Whether you need focus, group engagement or the energy of activity, the libraries have options for everyone,” he said.

For students needing extra quiet, soundproof pods on Moody’s 1st floor are available by reservation. Students can also check Occuspace for real-time occupancy data on Moody and Jones, helping them find quieter or busier spaces as needed.

Towers highlighted additional unique study areas across campus, such as the Reading Room at the Texas Collection & University Archives, more popularly known as Carroll Library, and window nooks on Moody’s 3rd floor, both of which offer distinct atmospheres for different preferences.



