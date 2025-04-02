A guide to Waco’s affordable wedding venues

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Finding the perfect venue can often be one of the most challenging and expensive parts of planning a wedding. However, Waco and surrounding cities offer a range of options that many have found to be charming, convenient and reasonably priced.

Anthem STORIES

Anthem STORIES is a multi-story event space housed in a historic building. The building maintains some of its original vintage elements, Sales and Hospitality Manager Katie Witt said.

The venue offers customizable wedding packages, including three distinct atmosphere levels — the first floor, mezzanine level or the entire venue.

It serves as a blank slate, according to Witt, allowing couples to personalize every aspect of the big day. Its classic white and wooden look provides a neutral backdrop that serves as a base for clients to add onto with their own personal decorations.

“We’re just a space … people come in and fill it how they want to,” Witt said. “I love getting to see what people come up with because this space can be completely changed just based on how somebody sees their [wedding] day going.”

Deerfield Estates

Another venue that offers couples a blend of history, elegance and versatility is Deerfield Estates, just 10 minutes from Baylor University.

The space was originally an 1840s Dutch timber frame barn from Newton, Penn., and has a distinctive architectural feature — its framing is held together by original wooden pegs, according to owner Katlynn Wright.

With the ability to host weddings ranging from 50 to 350 guests, the venue “allows the versatility to create a wedding or event that is uniquely yours,” according to its website. It offers both an intimate chapel and an outdoor ceremony garden, Wright said.

Deerfield Estates has become a popular wedding destination for Baylor students thanks to its close proximity, Christian-focused atmosphere and its regularly hosted sorority events, Wright said.

“We host a lot of Baylor student weddings,” Wright said. “We’re close, local and willing to work with Baylor students.”

For couples seeking a budget-friendly wedding, Deerfield Estates offers a weekday chapel option starting at $2,500, Wright said.

The Barn at Old Bethany

The Barn at Old Bethany offers a blend of rustic charm and modern comfort for weddings of all sizes, according to its website. The venue is located in the small town of Lorena, 20 minutes from Waco.

Set on 100 acres of open fields and oak trees, the 6,500-square-foot venue provides both indoor and outdoor ceremony options.

Additionally, couples can exchange vows beneath a sprawling oak tree, on the turf lawn under string lights or inside the 3,600-square-foot grand room, which has 35-foot ceilings and a wall of windows.

The venue also has an all-white interior and covered porch next to the lawn, making it unique from other Central Texas wedding venues. It also includes a prep kitchen downstairs, while the upstairs area features a groom’s suite, an office and a balcony overlooking the main event space.