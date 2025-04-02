Breaking the cycle: Legal experts discuss challenges, rewards of assisting abuse victims

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Alli Assiter, Williamson County Attorney’s Office family violence director, and Chief Victim Coordinator Wren Seabolt discussed working with victims of family violence in the justice system and breaking cycles of domestic abuse at the School of Law Wednesday afternoon.

“We are the first line of communication,” Seabolt said. “We are the ones getting the information they need to properly handle their case. We’re discussing history, getting additional reports, talking them through the process and relaying important information to prosecutors.”

Victims often struggle to leave relationships due to financial dependency, emotional attachment or concerns over child custody, according to Assiter.

“They are constantly in this cycle of violence,” Seabolt said. “Our job is trying to make them understand, trying to educate them and trying to help them break that cycle.”

Additionally, victims may be unable to comprehend the danger they’re in, making them resistant to prosecution, Seabolt said. She said the most rewarding part of her job is finally convincing these victims, emphasizing the need to be patient and open-minded.

“You keep attempting … so they know they have somebody to go to when they’re struggling,” Seabolt said. “You can’t condemn them and be mad at them; they are adults. Whenever they do show up and are ready, they can’t feel like you’ve judged them or closed that door.”

Assiter said victim coordinators’ top priority is making abuse victims feel safe, establishing trust and encouraging testimony.

“People who don’t feel safe are not going to work with you,” Assiter said. “[Victims] aren’t going to come up to a complete stranger and be like, ‘Let’s investigate my report.’ You have to build that rapport, establish that trust and make them feel safe.”

Working with victims takes mental resilience and composure, no matter how hostile victims might get, Seabolt said.

“Some people can’t handle it,” Seabolt said. “They’re like, ‘This pisses me off. I’m done.’ Some are too nice. You have to be confident and able to handle both sides — switching from being sweet to very direct.”

Students interested in criminal law should network with people from various offices to explore different areas of the profession, Assiter said.