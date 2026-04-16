SUB Bowl to hold live reading of Declaration of Independence Friday

By Maggie Meegan | Reporter

Students will experience a blast from the past if they stop by the SUB Bowl Friday afternoon.

Baylor’s history and political science departments are collaborating to host a reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon Friday in the SUB Bowl as a commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Dr. Julie Sweet, professor of history and director of military studies, led the departments through different university-wide moments commemorating this anniversary.

Though the declaration was signed in July, Sweet said the April date still holds significance in American history.

“We decided to do it in the middle of April because it is the closest date to the anniversary of the battle of Lexington and Concord,” Sweet said. “[It] really started the war component of the Revolutionary War, which then would eventually lead to the creation of the Declaration of Independence.”

Several faculty and staff members will participate in the festivities Friday, including President Linda Livingstone and head football coach Dave Aranda.

“I’m a little overwhelmed by the positive responses from these very busy and very important individuals who are willing to take time out of their day to be a part of this historic commemoration,” Sweet said.

The event will also occur in a colonial fashion. Sweet said students will hear it not as a monotonous reading, but as colonists heard it in 1776.

“We are going there and not just [to] read it, but also proclaim it,” Sweet said.

Pflugerville senior Eleora Welch said acknowledging this historic year is important and reminds everyone how America came to be and what those who fight to protect it believe in.

“I think it is really exciting and important,” Welsh said. “I am an army brat, so I grew up understanding that our nation’s history and how it relates to us today are very important.”

After the reading, other activities will be available for students, including a photo opportunity for attendees.

“We will be passing out small American flags for everyone who comes,” Sweet said. “Baylor photography will be there as well and is going to take some big group photos, which will be submitted to the national American250 organization.”

The national America250 organization is part of America Waves, an initiative where communities come together and stage reenactments from America’s history.

Livingstone invited the Baylor community to join her for the event in an email.

“This meaningful gathering offers a chance to reflect on our shared civic heritage as we look ahead to the nation’s 250th anniversary later this summer,” Livingstone wrote.