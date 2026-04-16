Students connect with Waco’s youth during Week of the Young Child

By Aarah Sardesai | Intern

Highlighting early learning, family support and community involvement, United Way of Waco’s annual Week of the Young Child is giving Baylor students the opportunity to reflect on what it means for a city to uplift its youngest residents.

April 11–17 was officially designated the Week of the Young Child in Waco and McLennan County by the Waco City Council and the County Commissioners Court, dedicating the week to raising awareness and advocating for early learning. But United Way CEO Wendy Ellis said she hopes people take the significance of investing in the next generation well beyond the week.

“Many are working hard every day to make Waco and McLennan County a better place for both current residents and the future generations, and we are proud to be a part of this positive movement,” Ellis said. “Child well-being is an ongoing priority each day of the year, and it’s pivotal for each person in the community to support early childhood development and education.”

United Way of Waco‑McLennan County is a local nonprofit working to improve the well‑being of children and families across the community. The organization acts as a connector, bringing together schools, early childhood centers, health providers and other nonprofits so families can access the support they need in one coordinated network. They use local data to understand where gaps exist in early learning and family stability, and how to address them with the new information.

Seabrook freshman Victor Cruz was impressed with how seriously the city took community involvement. He said he has never really seen a group dedicated to encouraging kids to study or explore learning outside of school, and the idea of Waco spotlighting that effort immediately caught his attention.

“It’s something I have not seen before, and it makes me curious about what they will offer kids outside of school,” Cruz said.

Cruz also said United Way’s partnerships with schools, nonprofits and local organizations showed him he’s part of a community that prioritizes values that are constructive and supportive for children.

“It shows Waco really wants to give kids a strong foundation,” Cruz said.

Cruz’s involvement in Baylor Buddies and Open Table has made him more aware of the needs of young children and families in Waco. Through those programs, he has seen a large disparity in what kids have access to and how much basic items matter for struggling families.

“You really see the differences in what kids have,” Cruz said.

Stuttgart, Germany, freshman Lydia Pound said she’s aware some families in Waco face challenges, especially through her experience volunteering with Shepherd’s Heart.

Both students emphasized the importance of the early childhood years. Cruz said early exposure to reading, writing and study habits shapes how kids approach learning in their futures. Pound pointed out that a child’s brain develops significantly during this period, making support essential.

“Your brain is changing the most when you are young,” Pound said.

For Baylor students wanting to get involved with Waco kids, Cruz suggested collaboration with campus clubs. Events like Sic’Em Science Day get Baylor students involved while sparking interest among kids.

Pound said programs like Baylor Buddies already show how meaningful those connections can be.

“It is a great way for students to connect with kids,” Pound said.

Cruz and Pound said Baylor students often don’t understand what raising children in Waco looks like, and won’t until they have one of their own.

“Most students do not understand the real financial problems families deal with,” Cruz said.

Even without formal volunteering, Baylor students can still support the Week of the Young Child in meaningful ways. Cruz suggested donating to drives and spreading awareness. Pound emphasized sharing information about programs like Baylor Buddies so that students who want to help can find opportunities to get involved.

“There are people who want to help,” Pound said. “They just need to know where to start.”