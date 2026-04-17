Former Baylor standout Fontleroy signs WNBA training camp deal with Atlanta Dream

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s basketball standout Bella Fontleroy is taking the next step in her career, signing a training camp contract with the Atlanta Dream, the team announced Wednesday night.

A cornerstone of head coach Nicki Collen’s program, Fontleroy leaves Waco as one of Baylor’s most reliable two-way players in recent years.

“Bella has an elite basketball IQ and can be a true 3-and-D player in that league while guarding multiple positions,” head coach Nicki Collen said. “She has the physical tools, the body and the strength for that level, and when she wants to rebound, nobody does it better. She’s the strongest player on our team, has one of the highest verticals and, if she’s making threes, I think she’s a no-brainer for that league [the WNBA].”

The Springfield, Mo., native started each of her final 75 games and built her reputation as a defensive anchor, earning All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors twice along with two All-Big 12 honorable mention selections.

Fontleroy averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during her senior campaign, leading the Bears with 50 steals while eclipsing the 100-career block mark. Her consistency set her apart, as she became the only Baylor player to score in every game during the 2025–26 season.

Offensively, Fontleroy developed into a versatile threat, surpassing 1,000 career points with a 21-point outing against Le Moyne.

She finished her career ranked fourth in program history in 3-pointers made (183) and third in attempts (570), showcasing her ability to stretch the floor while maintaining a defensive presence.

Whether impacting the game on the perimeter or protecting the rim, Fontleroy’s all-around production made her a steady force throughout her career. Now she’ll look to translate that same versatility to the professional level.

WNBA training camps open April 19, with preseason games beginning April 25. The regular season tips off May 8, as Fontleroy aims to earn a roster spot and continue her career at the next level.