What to Do in Waco: April 3-10

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you haven’t already filled up your schedule for next week with Diadeloso fun, here are some more to add to the calendar. Embrace the nostalgia by attending a show featuring one of the most iconic Y2K bands, Bowling for Soup, try rooftop yoga or indulge in some delicious dishes at the Texas Food Truck Showdown.

Brazos Nights: Bowling for Soup & Two Tons of Steel | April 4 | 6-11 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive | These iconic Y2K pop-punk bands are returning to the Lone Star State for an epic concert at Indian Spring Park. And it gets better! The show will be free and open to the public. Local food vendors will also be present in case you need a snack to fuel your singing and headbanging.

2025 HOTAN 5k | April 5 | 8 a.m. | Camp Fimfo, 1000 Chickadee Lane | The Heart of Texas Autism Network is hosting its annual 5k run and 1k walk to raise funds to provide people with autism more opportunities in the community. Bring a friend or even a pet to join in this journey by foot. For more information, pick up your race packet at Camp Fimfo on Friday from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Rooftop Yoga for Wildlife | April 5 | 9-10 a.m. | Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave. | The first Saturday of every month will feature a peaceful yoga session on the lovely rooftop of Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits. While there is no fee, donations are encouraged to help fund Untamed Hope, a local animal sanctuary, and registration is required. Plus, after your refreshing yoga sesh, enjoy a discounted pastry or coffee downstairs. It’s like a reward!

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

2025 Texas Food Truck Showdown | April 5 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. | From Homefries Cafe to Rera’s Sweets & Eats, you can expect all your favorite local food trucks to be at this annual gathering. Eat your fill of barbeque, French toast, tacos and more during this all-day food frenzy. The day will involve live music, celebrity judging and awards. Be a part of the action by voting for your favorite truck or dish. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | April 5 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.