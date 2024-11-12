5 musicians to freshen up your playlist

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Nobody likes being last to the bandwagon, especially when it comes to music. Whether you’re an avid pop listener or circulate through different rock artists it’s still important to keep up with the new faces of great music.

Freshen up your playlists with these five up-and-coming artists that will have you saying “I told you so” to your friends in about a year when they are topping the music charts.

Medium Build

Originating in Anchorage, Alaska, and eventually migrating to Nashville, Tenn., Medium Build, also known as Nick Carpenter, has been climbing the folk and indie pop charts with songs that encapsulate a heartbreaking and youthful essence.

One of his most notable songs, “Crying Over You,” which currently has over 3.5 million streams on Spotify, combines the stripped-down folk essence of the Nashville music scene with the touch of sad indie-pop lyrics that stem from Los Angeles.

While Carpenter has released five albums so far, you are most likely to have heard something from his last two, “Wild” and “Country.” All of the tracks on those albums resonate with emotional rawness and sonic intentionality that showcase the clear identity within his songs.

Remi Wolf

If you want songs you can blast in the club, car or while dancing alone in your mirror, Remi Wolf is your go-to. You might have heard her song “Photo ID,” which features Dominic Fike, or her song “Cinderella.”

Wolf is not just a master at memorable melodies; her vocal ability is unmatched and especially shines through in her live performances. Combining her talent with the undeniable danceability of her songs makes for a discography filled with energy and attitude that’s giving “not-your-mother’s workout playlist”.

Griff

Do yourself a favor and add some Griff songs to your playlist before she blows up and takes over the world. Griff is an English singer-songwriter who truly embodies a beautiful, emotional version of a female pop artist.

From great production to even better stage performances, Griff is already making waves across the U.S. In just five short years, she has gone from recording songs in her bedroom to opening for Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

While Griff’s songs encapsulate girlhood in a way that hits a little too close to home, her newest album, “Vertigo,” combines pulsating synths and bundles of vocal harmonies to create a recipe for dreamy synth-pop songs that you need to check out immediately.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

This Argentinian duo recently brought their Latin beats to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and as a result went extremely viral on TikTok and Youtube. While the duo played stripped-down version of their songs during the Tiny Desk Concert, the studio versions are just as ear-catching.

It only takes one look to understand the authenticity that runs through this duo’s veins. They released their debut album earlier this year and have already amassed millions of streams on Spotify on this project alone.

Be warned, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are not your typical, drab boy band duo. Their musical talent, combined with their eccentric style, makes for a collaboration of authenticity and originality that you don’t commonly see in the U.S.

Give their songs a listen and also take a peek at their NPR performance to fully absorb how talented these individuals are. Being experimental is one thing. However, having a solid musical foundation and basis is a rare combination that CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso fully embody.

Mk.gee

Pronounced “ma-ghee,” is a dreamy pop artist is making waves across the indie charts and on social media. You might have heard his songs “Alesis” or “Are You Looking Up,” which heavily draw on inspiration from 80s synth sounds combined with the indie-grunge guitar of the early 2000s.

Mk.gee currently has three albums out, all of which were solely written and produced by him. His sound embodies The 1975 intertwined with The Police, and the result is a groovy yet sultry guitar and synth-driven beat.

While Mk.gee made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Saturday Night Live only recently, he is no stranger to the industry and has produced and co-written songs for many notable artists such as The Kid Laroi, Omar Apollo, and Dijon.