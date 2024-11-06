America’s farming scene needs further cultivation

By The Editorial Board

The future of farming is a complex issue that raises questions about how the next generation will take on the biggest load of humanity: where and how we will get our food. It is estimated that the global population will be around 10 billion by 2050, and we already face food insecurity in our present day. According to the World Health Organization, their food or a lack of reliable infrastructure to receive food (i.e. food deserts).

The number of farms have been decreasing since 2007 as farming has become less profitable, bearing more risk while being subjugated to larger corporations. Farmers also are known to struggle with which keeps many people away from business, where the added toll of risk and high stress harms the professional’s reputation.

However, farming is due for a rebrand where implementing new techniques, technology and perceptions of the industry can help create an attractive career for the next generation. Farming is more fundamental than ever, so if we start paying more attention to it, we can reliably support those who do the work.

One of the ways farmers can combat thin margins (from high input and low export costs) is through programs offered by the USDA. These programs are designed to supplement farmers by “providing some degree of certainty that one year cannot fully wipe you out.” An added layer of protection will provide an incentive for farmers to stay in the industry, especially because 97% of farms are family-owned.

Another way to better support farmers is through new technologies that can make the job simpler and more efficient. For example, soil sensors can be placed to measure the temperature, moisture level and nutrient content of soil so farmers know when to water and fertilize.

Yet another innovative solution is using predictive analytics through artificial intelligence. This can be done by evaluating weather patterns, soil conditions and crop data to better handle the day–to–day and prepare the farmer for any unforeseen events. Known as Agri-Tech, the combination of technology and agriculture can be leveraged by younger and more educated farmers to be successful in the business.

The use of agricultural co-op programs is another way to mitigate risk for farmers in the future, where many farmers operate on their own domain and use their own resources. These co-op programs implement economies of scale, whereby pooling many farmers’ resources, it provides better economic output than when done individually due to cheaper operational costs. Another benefit is greater market reach among the co-op program, as co-ops provide a higher budget for marketing than an individual farmer would have the capabilities for.

Farming is not only physically demanding, but also mentally draining. The stress of unpredictable weather, fluctuating market prices and high operational costs can take a toll on farmers’ wellbeing. There is a great need to provide accessible mental health resources for farmers to help manage these stressors. Farmers deal with a two-to five-times greater rate of suicide than the national average, along with an increased rate of alcoholism, in an occupation where mental health is still stigmatized. As a society, we can offer support to those who maintain an “I can handle it” mentality by promoting mental health resources tailored specifically for farmers and fostering a culture where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength.

Overall, the steps we take as a society can contribute to a new landscape for farming. The assistance of government programs, use of technology and increased awareness of mental health will help farmers stay in the family, along with incentivizing more individuals of the current generation to join the occupation. Ensuring such an essential service for the population will always be invaluable, so it’s crucial that we support farmers in return.