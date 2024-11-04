Baylor Football welcomes Christmas spirit with GXG toy drive

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Even amid stormy weather, holiday joy shone bright Monday night in the Foster Pavillon as Baylor awakened the Christmas spirit.

For the first time ever, Baylor Football partnered with GXG Elite and Mission Waco to host a Christmas toy drive. Families and students brought toys for Mission Waco to sell at their Christmas toy store at an 80% discount, making toys more affordable for impoverished families in Waco.

Redshirt junior kicker Isaiah Hankins said that he was glad that his team was able to make connections with Mission Waco and GXG to do something impactful and inspiring for the community.

“It’s really important to do stuff like this,” Hankins said. “This is a good platform for us to show Jesus to others, especially to the kids that might not have the opportunity to get toys on Christmas.”

According to Hankins, redshirt sophomore safety Corey Gordon was to thank for coming up with the idea.

Attendees were cheered on by groups of football players who held the doors to welcome them in. Children participated in activities such as Christmas-themed coloring, photo ops, games and snacking.

Football players rotated between multiple stations to take part in each of the different activities and engaged with families and kids who came to join.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Cameron Bonner said that the event was a good way to kick off the holiday season. Even though Halloween had ended than a week ago and it was still 80 degrees outside, it felt like Christmas.

“It’s a great time, just seeing all the little kids having so much fun and all the cool stuff being dropped off,” Bonner said.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Josh Cameron also said he was enjoying the event’s atmosphere and having a great time.

“I really like the atmosphere — all the guys are here, supporting the kids. We’re all just having fun,” Cameron said. “Even though it’s not Christmas, we’re treating [it] like Christmas, playing with the kids and having a good time. This atmosphere is awesome.”

Mission Waco Volunteer Director Bailie Rouse said that the mission was super excited when the team reached out to them to see if they could help provide for the Christmas toy store.

“It’s really helpful for us to have this community support that helps ensure families are able to purchase toys for their kids,” Rouse said.

Rouse shared hope for the continuation of these partnerships and looks forward to seeing more events like this occur in the future.

“It’s really beautiful to see them supporting the local community and getting connected with people outside of who they are used to working with,” she said. “I think for us, we’d really be excited to keep that partnership.”