Compassion in crisis: Discreet Clean brings humanity to biohazard cleaning

By Blake Hollingsworth | Reporter

Discreet Clean is a biohazard cleaning company in Waco specializing in traumatic deaths, hoarding and squalor situations. Prioritizing compassion, discretion and professionalism, the company avoids the spotlight as much as possible.

According to Discreet Clean owner and Baylor alumnus Lance Summey, the company’s goal is to do a service to the grieving family while allowing them time to process.

“We just want to take care of the family in that moment and then remove ourselves, so the family can grieve,” Summey said. “We don’t necessarily need people to see what we see on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis. That’s not why we do what we do.”

Summey co-founded Discreet Clean with his friend Jennifer Snyder, utilizing their backgrounds in social work and mental health to emphasize human-centered care rather than resorting to shock value for marketing purposes.

“One of our competitors in a neighboring county, their logo literally is dripping blood,” Summey said. “There’s a sensationalization of [death] that we find disgusting and, quite frankly, we find lacks humanity and compassion.”

Furthermore, Summey focuses on sensitivity with his marketing efforts, saying the company largely relies on referral partners such as law enforcement, fire departments, funeral homes, Adult Protective Services and Child Protective Services.

“You’re not going to see our picture on a billboard, because the less you ever have to think about us and what we do, the better,” Summey said. “People that deal with this regularly, who know when they have a situation, can call us and we’ll go.”

For example, one of Discreet Clean’s major partners is Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Kris Rhodes, funeral director for Grace Gardens, shared a story of a severe hoarding situation she came across.

“When the brother called me, you could just hear in his voice the panic and extreme overwhelm, and I was able to say, ‘I know somebody you can call who knows how to deal with this, and they’ll take care of everything,’” Rhodes said.

Rhodes believes the company’s detailed efforts to care and provide resources for families during their healing process is what resonates with Discreet Clean’s customers the most.

“When you are grieving, you don’t process information as well, and everything seems bigger,” Rhodes said. “So, knowing that you don’t have to figure it all out and that it’s not all on your shoulders is a huge help.”

These partnerships function as an initial connection point for families who often don’t know where to turn, according to Summey. Still, Discreet Clean maintains clear boundaries, serving as a “buffer” to connect families with further support, like churches, therapists or other community services.

“We know our lane,” Summey said. “We focus on what we do best without overstepping into other areas to avoid adding any unnecessary burden to families.”

According to Summey, Discreet Clean looks to hire those who are genuinely motivated by empathy and compassion — rather than morbid curiosity — to maintain its culture of sensitivity.

“Knowing who they are, what they are and their ‘why’ really matters in this,” Summey said. “Are you after it for blood, gore and stories? Because if so, we’re not going to move forward with you.”

Summey encouraged people to choose a caring cleanup provider if the time ever comes to need one.

“Take the time, even in trauma, to figure out who you want handling that situation and your loved ones, because it can mean the difference between trauma and healing,” Summey said.