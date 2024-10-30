Cempasúchil and construction paper: Student creates ofrenda away from home

By Shane Mead | Reporter

With Halloween right around the corner, other holidays that occur during this season are not often in the spotlight. The day after Halloween marks the celebration of one of these holidays — Dia de los Muertos.

Some non-hispanic students may have a basic understanding of the holiday through high school Spanish classes or watching the widely acclaimed “Coco“, which was released in 2017. But for Dallas senior Michael Goodman, it’s more than a movie.

“To me, Dia de los Muertos is about honoring friends and family that died and celebrating their lives,” he said.

For Santa Ana, Calif., senior Sofia Perez, Dia de los Muertos is an annual tradition. Her way of remembrance is by creating a homemade altar called an “ofrenda.”

“It’s like a piece from home here in Waco,” she said.

To create her ofrenda, Perez she starts by shopping around different stores like Walmart, H-E-B and Michaels for supplies. She buys a wooden board, colorful construction paper, marigold flowers, a serape and food for offerings. The ofrenda is then completed with photos of her loved ones who have passed, which she prints at CVS.

Within the ofrenda are different levels, each level containing something relating to the loved one, such as a sentimental object, toy or food. Perez said this signifies the ascent into the afterlife.

“You have to have levels to it, like in Coco, when he took the steps up to walk into the other side,” she said. “The steps signify them ascending back up into heaven. That’s what you’re doing it for, for their spirits to be able to pass.”

But Perez, a student on a budget, can only go so far with her embellishments. Back at home, her grandmother takes it to the next level.

“She has a big altar with Jesus and the Virgin Mary photos and all of the family members she wants to put up there,” Perez said. “Then she has a bunch of rosaries and candles, because one of the nights you do light the candles.”

Perez said that she’s seen many different ways of celebrating Dia de los Muertos. Though she prefers stay private with her remembrance of her family, she’s also seen big celebrations. For example, she mentioned the upcoming Dia de los Muertos parade and festival on Nov. 2 that she appreciates despite her celebration not sharing its qualities.

“It’s just not what I’m going to do, like it’s not my cup of tea,” she said. “But I’m still going to respect you. There’s so many different ways to practice Catholicism, and at the end of the day, they’re still practicing, so you shouldn’t be judging them for that.”