Pageant for philanthropy: Zeta prepares for Big Man on Campus

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

Throughout the month of October, Zeta Tau Alpha has prepared for their male pageant, Big Man on Campus. This event showcases performances of talent and humor, while raising funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Zeta’s philanthropy commitment is to increase breast cancer education and awareness. Two of the ways their chapter does this is through Big Man on Campus, a pageant with all male contestants each representing one Baylor Greek organization, and the fundraising they participate in leading up to the event.

Although some might think a pageant for guys is all fun and games, this pageant is no cakewalk. Katy senior Bella Geiman, Zeta’s vice president of philanthropy, service and fundraising, said the pageant will include 10 judges — nine breast cancer survivors and a cancer specialist from Baylor Scott and White. Geiman also shared that the judging categories include formal wear, interviews, talents and fundraising efforts before and during the pageant.

One contestant, Abilene junior Trevor Cox, representing Tri Delta, wants to raise awareness for breast cancer in honor of his beloved grandma, Hattie, and for the love of his sisters.

“I want to raise money because thinking about them ever having cancer is terrifying to me,” Cox said.

Tulsa, Okla., sophomore Jackson James, representing Phi Kappa Chi, said he was excited to raise awareness on behalf of his organization.

“It’s something that affects tons of different families, friends … and so it’s good to bring attention and raise money to help,” James said.

Like James, Cox is excited for the pageant because of the many surprises, including his own talent — something that no one would expect of him.

“It’s not something that I talk about a lot,” Cox said. “It was kind of a big portion of my life, but I never really talked about it, so I’m kind of pulling out a hidden talent if you will.”

Although the pageant will include a group dance and many other captivating surprises from the 20 contestants, Geiman said the event’s impact is geared towards breast cancer survivors. Geiman said one of this year’s judges is a survivor that she is very close to, impacting her view of how impactful the disease is.

“The connection is just for women everywhere,” Geiman said. “Because hopefully, this will help with cancer, like all kinds of cancer.”

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Geiman said that Zeta already contributed $1.25 million to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this past summer, and she is excited to meet the sorority’s goal of $50,000 to research and develop new technology to combat breast cancer. This involves using AI in mammograms for incredibly advanced early detection of breast cancer in women, she said.

People need to understand what the voting process will look like in order to partner with Zeta in raising money for this cause. Geiman said that judges can give up to 50 points per contestant during the pageant.

However, contestants can work ahead to raise money as well, Geiman said. They have had three different fundraising opportunities.

Firstly, contestants were able to fundraise at a carwash on Oct. 15 for the event. The more cars they washed, the more money they raised, she said.

Secondly, contestants are able to participate in penny wars the week of the pageant at Fountain Mall. Coins earn each jar-holding contestant positive points, while cash earns him negative points. Geiman said this is a great way to involve the crowd to allow them to affect who wins and loses.

“During the event, because people always want a crowd favorite, we’re gonna call this person Mr. Think Pink, the guy that raises the most money,” Geiman said. “And so, the crowd can pick who they think should win by donating money to him.”

Geiman said the website crowdchange is the easiest and most crucial way that people can cast their votes to support a contestant. There each contestant has his own team page and can receive donations, giving him them bonus points as he enters into the pageant which can contribute to possibly winning Mr. Think Pink or Mr. Big Man.

The pageant itself will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, at Waco Hall. Tickets can be purchased through crowdchange for $5.

Though all the different organizations are competing, Cox said the whole event is special because of the way it unites the entire Baylor community for a cause.

“The way that it’s going to bring the school together under one roof … raising money for cancer, I think that’s just a beautiful thing,” Cox said.