Rooted in renewal: Waco shops blend sustainability, wellness

In a fast-moving world of mass production and synthetic fixes, three Waco small businesses — Penelope Pickers Vintage, Cottontail Jones and Granddaddy Willow — are choosing a more mindful path. Centered on sustainability, healing and the power of community, these businesses also highlight the value of recycled and resold goods, encouraging customers to reconnect with the earth, their well-being and more intentional ways of living.

Penelope Pickers Vintage

Michelle Josline grew up as a “garage sale baby,” collecting pearls, vintage hats and other nostalgic items with her mom and grandmother. That early love of all things old has grown into Penelope Pickers Vintage, a boutique that gives clothing a second — or third — chance at life.

“I really got into vintage because I grew up going to garage sales,” Josline said. “I remember going to Tennessee one time, and I saw all these huge piles of clothes … They were being thrown away. I just thought that it was so sad.”

After a long career with AT&T, Josline followed her passion to open a store where everything is curated with care, from vintage gems to name-brand overstock. She said it’s not just about aesthetics — it’s about keeping clothes out of landfills.

“In our realm, I think just to give something a second life,” Josline said. “Anything that was made in the USA probably can make it another 10-20 years, if it’s taken care of.”

Penelope Pickers Vintage is located at 811 Wooded Acres Drive.

Cottontail Jones

Down the road, Cottontail Jones offers another twist on secondhand shopping — this time focused on kids. Jessica Lim, who relocated from California in 2018, saw a need for affordable, gently used children’s clothes and boutique items.

“With how fast kids grow and how rough they can be on clothes, it’s just not always practical to buy everything new,” she said.

Her shop sources through community buy-backs and consignments, with an emphasis on quality, she said.

“Some people think pre-loved means stained or worn-out,” Lim said. “But we’re super picky. Everything looks fresh, on-trend and clean.”

Cottontail Jones is located at 1025 Austin Ave.

Granddaddy Willow

For Koby Marsh, Granddaddy Willow was born out of necessity. After surviving 19 brain and spinal surgeries and a rare stroke during college, his life path changed dramatically.

Facing ongoing pain and harmful side effects from medication, Marsh turned to natural remedies.

“I asked a doctor … is there not something else natural?” he said. “[The doctor] looked at me and said, ‘You have no other choice … You’re going to be in pain for the rest of your life.’”

Marsh’s journey led him to develop his first product: a pain-relieving body butter. Now, Granddaddy Willow is a haven for others seeking alternative healing. The shop offers other holistic products, such as roller balls, essential oils and crystals.

“I’m using ingredients that are already here, that have been extracted from nature,” Marsh said. “We’re not adding to any waste … we’re using what was given to us by God.”

He said Earth Day reminds him to slow down and give back.

“I love trees,” Marsh said. “I think everything is a good reminder of looking at where we’re living and making sure we’re not making it worse … giving back what we take.”

Granddaddy Willow is located at 1101 Richland Drive No. 5.

From vintage clothing to custom herbal teas, these three businesses show that sustainability isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a lifestyle, one rooted in resilience, creativity and care.