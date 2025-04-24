Dr. Livingstone gives students send-off at first-ever Student Mission Trip Commissioning Ceremony

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

A Student Mission Trip Commissioning Ceremony was held at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening to honor, encourage and pray for students who have committed to go on missions this year or in the near future.

This was the first time a commissioning ceremony was held for missionaries, in a similar fashion to the Camp Counselor Commissioning Ceremony. Baylor president Dr. Linda Livingstone said in an email she was thrilled to be a part of this ceremony.

“Facilitated by Baylor Missions and several local churches and organizations, students with Baylor connections will demonstrate God’s love in places like Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and South Africa in areas from nursing to business to sports ministry,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone spoke at the ceremony and shared some of her experiences on mission and said that she is pleased to see so many students at Baylor representing Jesus and bringing the gospel to the nations.

BSM director Will Bowden shared the inspiring story of a student missionary from Yale University named William Borden. Bowden also shared scripture and talked about some of his own experiences on mission trips, which he said were rewarding and fulfilling.

“It’s true that when you go, you’ll grow,” Bowden said.

Dr. Charles Ramsey, director for Campus Ministries and Church Connections and associate chaplain, gave an encouraging word to attendees, emphasizing that all work for the glory of God and the growth of His kingdom, big or small, is important.

“Whatever you’re going to do, even it might not seem super important … Jesus thinks it’s important,” Ramsey said. “He bothered to alert somebody to the need. Then he alerted somebody else to invite you, and then some other people talked to you and interviewed you, and then others gave money and others prayed for you. Do you think we can agree that that’s probably pretty important?”



Students also broke out into small groups to talk about their missions and goals and pray over each other. Ramsey described the commissioning as a “sending.”

“You are going out for Kingdom work, but you’re also taking Baylor to the world,” he said. “Everywhere you go, there will be somebody that needs to hear, that needs to see that love. Just spread that.”

Abilene junior Trevor Cox is going to Wales this summer and said he is looking forward to it.

“For a university to even have a mission trip commissioning is like empowering,” he said. “Baylor recognizes that students are going on mission and, even further, supports us in prayer and commissioning. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Cox expressed deep appreciation for Livingstone for dedicating time out of her day to come speak to them and support them, and felt very encouraged by her words and those of the other speakers.

He also said he has loved watching his friends step out in faith and seeing them bring passion for Jesus into action.

“It’s such an exciting feeling,” he said.

Cox is excited to reach Europe on mission for the first time and step into the community that has previously been built between the Welsh people and the BSM missionaries from Baylor and other universities.

“It’s a partnership,” he said. “We’re witnessing each other’s lives, and I’m excited for the future and to see what the Lord is doing between America and Wales.”

The students who were commissioned at the gathering are only a handful of the vast number of Baylor students who will be going out into various places in the world to evangelize and demonstrate God’s love where it is needed.

Cox said one thing he took away from the ceremony is seeing “the beauty of the diversity of the student body going on mission trips.”

Ramsey encouraged students to look forward to what God is going to do in their lives through missions, and how much of an honor it is to be doing work that pleases Him and fulfills where He is calling us.

“He is going to do something amazing in your life and other people’s lives. And this is how the Kingdom grows,” Ramsey said. “Our greatest joy at the end of the day is to just be part of the Kingdom.”