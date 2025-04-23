7 mind-melting artists to binge before Austin Psych Fest

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

With Austin Psych Fest just around the corner, it’s time to start getting in the groove by listening to some trippy tunes. Whether you enjoy rock that’s a little grungier and heavier or low and slow dream pop, this fest will cater to all different tastes of psych music.

Even music fans who aren’t familiar with the psychedelic genre know names like Bôa, Explosions in the Sky and Black Mountain — all groups which will be present at this year’s festival. If this weekend will be more of a debut to modern psychedelic music than a reveling in the experience as a result of years of fandom, then here are some introductory suggestions to get you hyped for some of the more underground acts.

Kadavar

The first description that comes to mind for me when I listen to this band is “the German version of Ozzy Osbourne.” Hailing from Berlin, this heavier stoner rock group started up in the 2010s and has been cranking out headbangers ever since. Singing of abstract concepts like freedom and transformation, Kadavar transcends this world with their lyrics, guitar and scream-worthy vocals. “Die Baby Die” and “Last Living Dinosaur” are great songs to start with if you’ve never come across this band before.

Corridor

Corridor is an indie rock band all the way from Montreal, Canada. That means — you guessed it — their songs are indeed all in French. However, you don’t need to understand this band to be able to enjoy the unique and playful sound they serve. And hey — if you do know French, then this show could be the highlight of your night!

“Mon Argent” and “Domino” are fun songs to get you acquainted, but “Le grand écart” currently has a special spot on my playlist.

Galaxie 500

You’ve probably heard Galaxie 500’s songs on any of those underground indie Spotify playlists and didn’t even realize it was this band you were listening to. This dreamy, grungy indie rock band very well might be the longest surviving group in the Psych Fest mix. They’ve been around since 1987 and have five banger albums on their discography. “Tugboat” is a popular one, but “Blue Thunder” and “Flowers” are some nice songs to ease into their style.

The Octopus Project

Experimental art pop is the name of the game for The Octopus Project. This group has been coming up with electronic party anthems since 2002. To me, they resemble a funkier, more chilled out version of The Dare and should make for a pretty trippy live music experience at The Far Out Lounge.

Don’t know where to start listening? Allow me to recommend “Small Hundred” “Fuguefat” and “Truck,” some of my favorite tunes from this group.

SASAMI

If you’re a modern indie music lover, you’ll probably enjoy what SASAMI brings to the table. Her recent collaboration with Clairo, “In Love With A Memory,” was a match made in heaven and skyrocketed to one of her highest-streamed songs on Spotify. On that note, I’d say her style and vocals are pretty similar to Clairo and are not unalike Japanese Breakfast’s sound, too. “I’ll Be Gone” and “Love Makes You Do Crazy Things” are some of my recent favorites from SASAMI.

La Luz

For La Luz, the music speaks for itself — no vocals needed. This heavily-instrumental surf rock band serves everything from chill, beachy tunes to high-energy heist music. In harmony with bands like the Growlers and Allah-Las, La Luz’s work practically projects colors. “Floating features,” “Sure As Spring” and “Watching Cartoons” are just a few I hope to see performed live on Sunday night.

Wombo

This three-member indie rock group from Louisville utilizes intense electric guitar, pounding drums and and breathy, soft vocals in their otherworldly music. Somehow, Wombo takes chaotic distortion and turns it into a psychedelic masterpiece, as heard in my favorite song from this group, “Ida Mae.”

To view the full lineup and schedule for this weekend, go to Austin Psych Fest’s website. The festival will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and will conclude at 10 p.m. on Sunday at The Far Out Lounge in South Austin, located at 8504 S Congress Ave.