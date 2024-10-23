What to Do in Waco Homecoming Edition: Oct. 24 – 31

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Homecoming is upon us! Here is the ultimate list of happenings to attend during your weekend. From rallies to revues, performances to pumpkin patches, games to gatherings this lineup assures none will be bored. The question is: can you hit them all?

Pigskin Revue | Oct. 24 – 26 | Showtimes vary | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | See the best of spring’s Sing performances at this singing and dancing showcase! At this iconic Baylor Homecoming tradition, students, parents and alumni will come together to watch the magic unfold onstage.

Ten at Ten: A Mass Meeting Experience | Oct. 24 | 10 -11:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Homecoming is a time of celebration, but also a time of reverence to remember the Immortal Ten. At this gathering, the stories of the students who lost their lives in a tragic accident on Jan. 22, 1927 will be told in their honor. If you don’t yet know the story, this event could change your perspective on Baylor’s history and traditions.

Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame | Oct. 24 | Times vary | Waco Civic Theatre, 1516 Lake Air Drive | $22-$25 tickets | Venture back in time to 15th century Paris through Waco Civic Theatre’s take on Disney’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Enjoy this classic in musical form through November, but don’t wait long. Get your tickets at wacocivictheatre.com.

Homecoming at the Hurd | Oct. 25-26 | All day Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday | Hurd Welcome Center, 901 S University Parks Drive | This may be one of the newer Homecoming traditions, but don’t underestimate it. This two-day event is jam-packed with different activities, performances and presentations to ring in the celebration of the university with the largest and oldest collegiate homecoming in the nation.

Volleyball vs. TCU | Oct. 25 | 5-7 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900 S University Parks Drive | $10 tickets, free for students | Don’t miss the match between the Horned Frogs and our very own Bears. Bring your homecoming pride to the Ferrell Center to cheer on our ladies in this battle on the court. Save your game-day seat at baylorbears.com/tickets before they run out!

Extravaganza, Pep Rally and Bonfire | Oct. 25 | 6-10:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Of all Baylor Homecoming events, this is one many students find themselves the most fired up for year after year. Bring your school spirit in exchange for games, food, a performance from the marching band, the iconic Bonfire and the experience of the student body united in rich Baylor tradition.

Singspiration | Oct. 25 | 7- 8 p.m. | Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. | Mi-mi-mi-miii! Raise your best singing voice and join in the chorus of Baylor’s annual Singspiration. What better way to commence the weekend than with praising God — the one in whom we have the biggest victory?

Royal & Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off | Oct. 25 | 7- 9 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | Watch as Phi Beta Sigma dances the night away in their annual Stroll-Off step-dance competition. Immerse yourself in the rhythm, choreography and history embedded in this age-old tradition and cheer on your friends.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Oct. 19 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Homecoming Parade | Oct. 26 | 8 a.m. | 5th St. | Don’t be deterred by the bright and early wake-up call — this annual event is something you’re not going to want to miss! Follow the floats, balloons and many student organizations participating in this promenade along 5th St. Pro tip: bring a bag for collecting candy!

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State | Oct. 26 | 2:30 p.m. kickoff | McLane Stadium, 1001 S M.L.K. Jr Blvd. | Baylor! Bears! Fight! Grab your tickets and put on your stripiest green-and-gold fit to make the trek to McLane Stadium. Cheer on the Bears in the fight of the football season against Oklahoma State University.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 19 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.