Taal Dance Club puts its best foot forward for competition season

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Central Texas may not exactly represent a hub for Indian and South Asian cultures.

However, Baylor students have made space for clubs like the Taal Dance Club to bloom where they were planted. This energetic group, based on South Asian and Bollywood-style dance traditions, is not solely about the skill — it’s about community, culture and creativity.

After the club’s performance in the Gateway to India showcase, practices and auditions are in full swing to prepare for the upcoming spring competition season. According to Saginaw senior and club member Adhwaitha Nambiar, anyone interested in trying Bollywood-style dance is welcome to try out.

“For both practices and auditions, it is expected that we practice on our own free time since we learn choreography at a fast pace,” Nambiar said. “Everyone who is interested in dance — with or without previous experience — is encouraged to join.”

For a dance style as intricate and impressive as Taal, extensive practice and preparation are required to make a Bollywood style performance not only work, but also perform and compete well, Nambiar said.

“We have practice three times a week and they are two hours long, but during competition season we usually have longer and more frequent practices but that’s in the spring,” Nambiar said. “Auditions are held for both fall and spring semesters and we have two workshops leading up to auditions to learn the audition choreography.”

Plano junior and co-captain of the organization Ananya Mandava talked about the importance of having a cultural dance club like Taal at Baylor.

“I think it’s very important to have and be a part of a club like Taal on campus as it gives us a stronger connection to our culture,” Mandava said. “I personally have been dancing since I was 4, so being on Taal allows me to continue pursuing my interest in a way that keeps me connected to my family and heritage.”

Nambiar also commented on the personal connection to Taal and the outlet this club has given her for self-expression.

“For me, it is important to have a cultural club like this one since it allows me to express a part of myself that I can’t at a predominantly white institution such as Baylor,” Nambiar said. “I grew up doing a form of Indian classical dance called Bharatnatyam and I wanted to join Taal since it allowed me to continue doing what I love and made me feel closer to my roots and culture.”

Baylor Taal has given an opportunity for those of Indian and South-Asian Heritage to engage with their roots and heritage while fostering relationships with people who value and are passionate about the same cultural experiences.

“Through Taal I get to meet so many new people and create strong connections within the people in the South Asian community,” Mandava said. “I think Taal is growing day by day and has the means to continue growing and giving more students a cultural community on Baylor’s campus.”

The future of Taal at Baylor is pioneering diversity, but also competition and bringing home hardware, according to Nambiar.

“Going to competitions and overall just building a community of friends who share similar interests but are also different is so rewarding,” Nambiar said. “The future for Baylor Taal is strong. Last year we placed for the first time ever at a competition, and we hope to place more at future competitions.”