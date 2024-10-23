Stitching together two passions: Victoria Davis serves volleyball with style, embraces hard work

By Erika Kuehl | Opinion Editor

Santa Clarita, Calif., sophomore Victoria “Tori” Davis is here to show that you really can do it all. Baylor volleyball middle blocker and apparel merchandising major, Davis started in a match against Cincinnati, which the Bears won 3-0, and worked as a fashion stylist in the same week.

“If you really love the things that you’re doing, you will find time for them and you’ll be able to get them done to your best potential,” Davis said.

In addition to her buzzing volleyball career, her love for fashion and apparel merchandising is so deep-rooted — it’s in her blood.

“So my aunt on my mom’s side was a model, and my aunt on my dad’s side, she was a fashion designer,” Davis said. “So I was introduced to the fashion world from them at young age… me and my mom would always watch ‘Project Runway,’ and we just loved watching the show, and I genuinely wanted to start making my own creations and making my own fashion. So, I first saw ‘Project Runway’ at the age of 10, and I’ve been sewing ever since.”

Davis recently joined TROPE magazine as a stylist and also has plans to work with singer Bōlají on an artistic project within the next few weeks. She said her personal style is best described as an “elevated simplistic” look.

“I’m really inspired by pretty much everything from music to television to just people who surround me. I love getting inspiration from what they wear and how it makes me feel,” Davis said.

Davis ran track and field for seven years before finding her love for volleyball. But, when she did – she went all in. During her recruitment process Baylor instantly leaped to the top of the list as she said the commitment to faith sealed the deal.

“Baylor really is special because not only [does] the team have a strong love and passion and spirit towards the Lord, but they also are passionate towards each other and are able to put each other up even during hard times,” Davis said.

Davis describes her team as a “family” and that they have a strong level of closeness that constantly builds them up.

“I feel like everyone on this team is so unique, and that’s also another reason why I love them…but they all have such different personalities and such different energy, which I absolutely love,” Davis said.

Looking toward the future, Davis hopes to wear many hats and continue doing what she loves.

“After graduation, I would see myself holding a position in apparel marketing, hopefully within that realm, either that or starting my own collection. But, right now I’m leaning toward a marketing position,” Davis said.

Head coach Ryan McGuyre explained that after the win over the Bearcats on Thursday, the team is shaping up for a successful weekend even through the hardship.

“Get back to wanting it to be hard, not wanting it to be easy,” McGuyre said. “So I need to both do my job and make it hard, but also make it better as well. So though this week has been a hard week to practice, but it’s also been the team’s embrace like wanting it hard and wanting to get after it.”

The Bears (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) suit up to play TCU at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center as part of the Baylor Homecoming celebration.