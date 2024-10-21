Actions speak louder than words: Drop the verse from your bio

Michael Aguilar | Photo Editor

It’s not uncommon for Christians to put Bible verses in their Instagram bio that hold special meaning to them. While there’s nothing wrong with being proud of your faith and displaying it openly, I think we would be wise to remove these verses from our bios.

Actions speak louder than words.

You could have the entire Bible memorized and be able to recite verses word for word, but if you do not put them into practice in your life, then your knowledge is in vain (James 1:22-24). Living out a Christ-like life speaks volumes more than a verse in your bio. A word of wisdom a mentor spoke to me was “You are the only Bible that some people will read, so do your best to live a life that points to God.” You are known for what you do — not for what you say.

We are representatives of Christ.

When you fail to practice what you preach, you are a hypocrite and a poor representation of who Jesus is. We are called to imitate Christ (1 Corinthians 11:1). Promoting love and forgiveness to the world and then treating people like garbage leaves a bad impression of Christ to people.

Cultural Christianity is on the brink, and with this comes the influx of professing “Christians” who aren’t Christian at all. Obeying God’s commands shows Him that we love Him (John 14:15) but also distinguishes Christians by name and Christians by virtue.

Don’t be an apathetic Christian who simply observes from the sidelines holding a sign with a Bible verse. Get in the game and don’t be afraid to get hit. Do what you say you’ll do and live a life that honors Christ and His word. Quit the talk and walk the walk.

I recognize that we all sin and fall short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). The process of sanctification, when one is under constant perfection by God to become holy like Him, is a road with ups and downs. It doesn’t happen overnight.

We’re human, and that means we sin. I don’t discount the power that God’s word has (2 Timothy 3:16-17) and how it can change people’s lives. I’m simply saying that a lifestyle that reflects God’s nature is far more powerful than a Bible verse in your Instagram bio. Taking a step back to examine our faith is something that we should constantly be doing. Being called out for not practicing what you preach can hurt, but it is the deep conviction that causes us to change for the better.

If the verse holds a special place in your heart, keep it. If not, I challenge you to ditch it. Would a stranger know you were a Christian if you didn’t tell them? Don’t let the verse speak for you. Your actions will speak for themselves.