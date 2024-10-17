The downfall of Diddy: Don’t let your curiosity pay his bail

By Elizabeth Johnson | Focus/Design

A widespread uproar against the actions of rapper, producer and record executive Sean Combs, more commonly recognized under artist names “P. Diddy” or “Puff Daddy,” has animated dialogue among fans of the music industry. The case against Combs’s sexual misconduct has been extensively examined online since his arrest on Sept. 16.

Despite Combs’ lengthy list of allegations dating back to the early ‘90s, P. Diddy has remained a household name. Recognized for bringing artists such as Mary J. Blige and Usher into the spotlight, Combs’ reputation across the music industry has struck up conspiracies about the true nature of his role in the industry due to his growing list of criminal charges.

According to an article from CBS, Combs’ average streams saw an 18.3% increase following his arrest in September. Although searching for an artist after a controversy is not an uncommon or unethical action, listening to Combs’ music on a monetary streaming platform only puts extra money in his pockets.

At the risk of using a cliché, don’t let curiosity “kill the cat.” Take a second to consider whether appeasing your interest is worth amplifying celebrities who don’t deserve your money or your contribution to their public perception. By continuing to engage with the art of those accused, we support a system where public figures gain popularity despite the weight of their malpractice.

Is Diddy’s music even that good? I wouldn’t know because I didn’t listen before his arrest and I certainly won’t be tuning in now. The choice is one of ethical deliberation. Choosing to support artists whose actions don’t align with your belief system is ignorant and problematic.

The music industry provides a platform for artists to express themselves through their music. When a professional in the industry is proven to be a negative influence or in the case of Combs, a harmful individual, those attributes should be taken seriously.

Kesha and DNCE have changed the lyrics of popular songs that originally included a shoutout to Combs. These changes, occurring during live performances, have garnered a positive reaction across their respective fan bases as those in the crowd sing along to the altered lyrics.

Kesha changed the lyrics of her 2010 hit “TiK ToK” to emphasize her opinions on the recent discussion of Combs’s behaviors. The original lyrics of the song had the lyrics “Wake up in the morning’ feeling like P. Diddy,” alluding to his unbothered reputation and frivolous lifestyle. The lyrics have since changed to denote disapproval for Combs, stating “Wake up in the morning like, f— P. Diddy.”

Kesha has even expressed her desire to permanently change the lyrics once she gains the legal rights to the song via an Instagram post on Aug. 7.

Despite the vulgar nature, Kesha’s lyric change provides a great example of how to emphasize when it’s necessary to “cancel” an artist.

Combs’ rise in streams following his arrest represents a broader issue — our willingness to let our curiosity surpass our standard of accountability. No amount of success should overshadow an artist’s poor decisions, especially on a scale as destructive as Combs’.