Hispanic Heritage Month concludes after month of cultural celebrations

By Piper Rutherford| Staff Writer

After a month of cultural celebrations, the Latinx Coalition and Hispanic Student Association concluded Hispanic Heritage Month by looking back at some of the highlights of the last month.

The United States celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15 each year, a period of time chosen in honor of the official independence of several Latin American countries during September of 1821 including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The Latinx Coalition organized throughout the month to commemorate a Hispanic Heritage Month trivia questionnaire, luncheon, lotería game, compra local, career workshop, karaoke night, Noche de Rezo worship session, mariachi masterclass and Festival de Desayuno, as reported by the Multicultural Affairs Office.

Latinx Coalition Intern and Houston senior Stephanie Mata said that the purpose of Hispanic Heritage Month at Baylor is to give Latinx students the chance to represent and celebrate their culture.

“Especially since we are in the ‘Baylor bubble,’ it is important to not only recognize but be appreciative of student diversity at Baylor,” Mata said. “Months like these teach students about identities and ways of life that are different than their own, which is good to know in a world that is so big and has people that are different from one another.”

Fort Worth senior and member of the Hispanic Student Association Daniela Lopez said that some of this knowledge about Hispanic history and culture was shared by Dr. Felipe Hinojosa during the Neighbor Nights event.

“This night had a record turnout of over 150 people who came to eat tamales and other traditional food with each other and listen to Dr. Hinojosa’s lecture,” Lopez said. “He talked about the history of the Chicano movement in the United States, which is important for anyone to learn about when being introduced to a new culture.”

As for Mata, she said that her favorite events are the karaoke night and breakfast, or desayuno, because they offer a better glimpse into the culture of Latin America.

“I think that seeing those in Latinx singing their favorite Spanish songs is a great way to get introduced to a culture, by learning about the artists and their messages that are important to the Latinx community,” Mata said. “Another way to learn about a culture is through their food, and at the breakfast we served huevos rancheros, which reminds a lot of Latinx members of what they eat at home with their family.”

Mata said she credits the sense of community that she feels in the Latinx coalition to the ability of Latinx organizations on campus to foster a strong heritage bond, whether that includes sororities like Kappa Delta Chi or community groups like Latinas Unidas.

“This closeness could be seen at Noche de Rezo, in which all of the different Latinx groups got together to worship with one another,” Mata said. “It was also special to see some of our Latinx organizations unite with other non-Latinx student ministry groups on campus for this event, showing how the student body collaborating with one another is what makes this month — and other heritage months — possible.”

Similarly, Lopez said this tight knit bond that many feel with one another is an integral part of Hispanic culture, which prides itself on being giving and selfless for others.

“If you are ever in trouble and you meet a Hispanic person, they will be inclined to help you,” Lopez said. “This relates to here at Baylor, too. If there is ever another cultural organization that needs a hand, those within the Hispanic Student Association would be more than willing to help them make their events a success, like the past month has been for us.”