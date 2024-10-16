What to Do in Waco: Oct. 18-24

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s about time — there’s finally a fall chill in the air! And with the weather comes midterms, so here are some fun fall festivities and Waco happenings to take your mind off the reading, writing and ‘rithmetic.

Baylor Theatre’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Oct. 18-20 | Showtimes vary | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave | $25 tickets | Spooky season is upon us. What better way to embrace the scariness than seeing Baylor Theatre’s very own rendition of Sweeney Todd, a Tim Burton musical? Get tickets while they last!

Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame | Oct. 18-20, 24 | Times vary | Waco Civic Theatre, 1516 Lake Air Dr | $22-$25 tickets | Venture back in time to 15th century Paris through Waco Civic Theatre’s take on Disney’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Enjoy this classic in musical form through November, but don’t wait long.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | October 19 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Out On The Brazos | Oct. 19 | 11 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | 3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd | Pride parades may usually take place in June, but in Waco, we prefer the cooler month of October. Join Waco Pride Network in a day of performances, food and shopping from local vendors at Out On The Brazos.

Oktoberfest | Oct. 19 | noon | Pinewood Roasters, 2223 Austin Ave | Beer specials, live music and fall festivities are on the docket for Pinewood’s Oktoberfest! Get in your finest lederhosen or dirndl to celebrate the change of the seasons!

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 19 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.