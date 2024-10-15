TxDOT raises awareness to end streak of pedestrian deaths

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

In response to a troubling 22% increase in pedestrian fatalities over the past five years, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign.

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart” initiative aims to combat the growing number of pedestrian deaths and injuries on Texas roadways, particularly as National Pedestrian Safety Month approaches.

The campaign features TV and radio advertisements, digital billboards and educational materials distributed statewide.

In addition, 34 street teams wearing reflective safety gear will visit high-risk areas as “walking billboards” to remind both motorists and pedestrians of the need to follow safety guidelines.

Executive Director Marc Williams of the Texas Department of Transportation said the department is urging drivers and pedestrians to be extra vigilant, particularly in low-light conditions, as recent data reveals a disturbing trend. Last year’s data revealed that October was the deadliest month for pedestrians in the state, with 80 lives lost in traffic crashes.

“As the fall and winter months usher in shorter days and less light, pedestrians are at increased risk on our roads,” Williams said. “Drivers may struggle to see pedestrians in lower-light conditions and must stay alert to avoid preventable collisions. Likewise, pedestrians can take extra precautions to be seen by drivers when walking after dark.”

As pedestrian fatalities continue to rise, Williams hopes this campaign will raise awareness about the importance of shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Jeff Salzgeber wrote in an email that the campaign is centered around the personal story of Lisa Torry Smith, a Houston-area mother who tragically lost her life in a pedestrian crash in October 2017.

Lisa was walking her 6-year-old son to kindergarten in Missouri City when a motorist drove through a crosswalk, hitting Lisa and her son. Lisa died and her young child was left with severe injuries and a broken family.

A new state law, the Lisa Torry Smith Act, was introduced. This law mandates that drivers stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists in crosswalks.

“Texas motorists who fail to stop and yield and cause serious injury or death to someone in a crosswalk can face criminal penalties ranging from a fine, a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the severity of the injury,” Salzgeber said.

As of today, no day has passed without at least one person dying in a traffic-related incident in Texas since Nov. 7, 2000.

“‘Be Safe. Drive Smart’ is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths,” Salzgeber said.