The ‘eyes and ears’ of Baylor: Public safety officers quietly keep campus safe

Although Baylor’s non-sworn public safety officers don’t wear police badges or drive patrol cars, they are a critical part of campus safety. These officers work closely with Baylor University Police Department to keep students, faculty and visitors safe, Donald Rodman, senior director of Public Safety and Security said.

“[They are] their eyes and ears, and they let people know that, ‘Hey, there’s someone there to assist or make a quick call for assistance if needed,’” Rodman said.

The Department of Public Safety is much broader than BUPD, encompassing emergency management, dispatch, technical systems and non-sworn public safety officers strategically placed across high-traffic campus areas, Rodman said.

At residence halls, public safety officers regularly check in with front desk staff, stay on-site beyond peak hours and complete walkthroughs to ensure the building remains secure, Rodman said. If something seems off — an unsecured door, strange behavior or someone needing help — they alert BUPD immediately.

“They’re trained to recognize what doesn’t look right,” Rodman said. “They don’t investigate or arrest, but they initiate the response. That speed and awareness can make all the difference.”

Additionally, these officers receive training in situational awareness, CPR, first aid and bleeding control, and have “put these skills to use to provide the highest level of care and response to our community,” Andy Huntington, who oversees all public safety officers, said.

However, some have gone beyond their job description to perform heroic acts — like Officer Scott Watkins, lead security officer of BUPD.

Roughly a year and a half ago, Watkins was stationed at the Mayborn Museum when a child visiting with his mother suddenly went missing, according to Rodman. After scanning the building and surrounding areas, Watkins realized the boy had somehow escaped the fence and fell in the river.

“If you’ve been in [the Mayborn river], it’s kind of tall grass, and you couldn’t really see, but the boy was face down in the water,” Rodman said. “So [Watkins] was able to quickly identify where he was, jumped in, pulled him to safety and gave him one safety breath before the boy recovered.”

For his life-saving actions, Watkins received the 2023 BaylorPLUS Salute Award, an annual award Baylor gives to individuals who provide “above and beyond” service, according to Human Resources.

In recent years, Baylor has rebranded the role from “security guard” to “public safety officer,” reflecting the blend of security and customer service they provide, Rodman said. Along with their patrols, officers are encouraged to greet students, be approachable and build trust through familiarity.

“Our goal is to be able to build relationships … just being able to greet people in a way that they feel respected and know that we’re there for them,” Rodman said.

Rodman said he hopes the role expands by becoming increasingly proactive, relational and rooted in trust.

“We don’t just want to react when something happens,” Rodman said. “We want to be part of the culture that helps prevent it in the first place.”