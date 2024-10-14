From Ghana to Waco: Baylor’s public health research contributes globally and locally

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

Baylor University’s research efforts contribute to public health on both local and global scales, and researchers at Baylor are engaged in diverse projects aimed at improving health outcomes, from cancer prevention to water security.

Dr. Matt Asare, assistant director of the department of public health at the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, recently received a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to advance cervical cancer screening for women living with HIV in Ghana. This project addresses health disparities in resource-limited areas.

“This new grant will provide funding to continue the implementation of the cervical cancer prevention tool kit that was developed under the first grant,” Asare said. “It allows us to move from the development phase to practical, real-world application, ensuring that the tool kits are making a meaningful and lasting impact.”

Asare highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing global health challenges.

“Working closely with collaborators brings fresh perspectives and innovative ideas,” he said. “It leads to creative solutions and new approaches to cancer control and prevention challenges.”

In addition to cancer prevention, Baylor’s research on water and health is impacting global communities. Collaborations with organizations like the Department of Energy and the National Alliance for Water Innovation focus on solving issues such as water security and sustainable water usage. These interdisciplinary projects aim to improve local infrastructure and provide insight to address global water challenges.

Frisco senior and student research assistant Jenna-Marie Beisert discussed the practical impact of Baylor’s research on public health.

“I do believe research done at Baylor impacts public health because we study how everyday things affect our health,” Beisert said. “A topic that is researched in my lab is how the cardiovascular system is impacted by sleep and stress.”

Beisert elaborated on this research examining the relationship between these factors and how it affects overall health.

“We are told to get 7-9 hours of sleep every night, but why?” Beisert said. “How does that help when I’m stressed about an exam? Sleep deprivation affects biological processes and how we respond to stress. Chronic stress is related to cardiovascular disease, so there is a relationship between sleep, stress and overall health.”

Through these public health initiatives, Baylor is extending its influence beyond the campus, addressing health challenges in communities worldwide. By blending academic research with real-world applications, Baylor’s work continues to make an impact on advancing public health.