What to Do in Waco: Oct. 11-17

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This weekend, Waco is still buzzing with some of the same shows, festivals and activities as the last. Whether you prefer to enjoy the changing season in the comfort of an air-conditioned theater or strolling out in the sunshine, we’ve got you covered.

Waco Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo | Oct. 3-13 | Hours vary | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $12 general admission | Rides, food, music, rodeo — Waco HOT Fair has it all! Soak up the last of summer by walking the fairgrounds with friends and experience what makes Texans so proud to live in the Lone Star State.

Keep Waco Outdoors Expo | Oct. 12 | 8 a.m.-noon | McLane Stadium, 1001 S M.L.K. Jr Blvd. | Do you have a passion for the great outdoors? Get connected with new clubs and local groups to help get you engaged with fellow nature-lovers through this gathering. The fourth annual Mt. McLane Race, yard games, food and raffles will also be held here — all for free!

Silobration | Oct. 10-12 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Silos at Magnolia, 601 Webster Ave. | Free except for select events | While we’re waiting on Baylor homecoming, join in celebrating Magnolia’s! Along with the chance to see Chip and Joanna Gaines in the flesh, there will be concerts, food and shopping among many of Waco’s local vendors.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Oct. 12 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 12 | 8 -10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Baylor Theatre’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Oct. 16-20 | Showtimes vary | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. | $25 tickets | Spooky season is upon us. What better way to embrace the scariness that seeing Baylor Theatre’s very own rendition of Sweeney Todd, a Tim Burton musical. Get tickets while they last!

Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame | Oct. 17 | 7:30-9 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1516 Lake Air Drive | $22-$25 tickets | Venture back in time to 15th century Paris through Waco Civic Theatre’s take on Disney’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Enjoy this classic in musical form through November, but don’t wait long. Get your ticket here!