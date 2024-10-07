Temple manufacturing plant fire injures 5

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

A fire broke out at the Delta Centrifugal property in Temple on Oct. 1, leaving five suffering from burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Temple Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. with 13 units and 27 personnel. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames pouring from the rear of the facility.

The Fire and Rescue Department shared details about the incident through a Facebook post. Officials suspect an equipment failure involving a furnace containing 10,000 pounds of molten metal. Santos Soto, a sposeperson for Temple Fire and Rescue, said that the hot metals ignited nearby boxes and crates, intensifying the fire.

“At this time during the preliminary investigation, it is believed that an equipment failure during the normal production process introduced water into the furnace of molten metal, resulting in a steam explosion,” Soto said.

The situation was declared under control shortly after arrival. The Fire Marshal’s Office and facility staff are working closely to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the explosion.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, facility workers were evacuated. Five employees suffered severe burns and were rushed to the hospital, though none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

“We had crews taking care of those patients right away, getting them transported to the local ERs, then attending to the scene to put the fire out and clear the rest of the involved equipment,” Soto said.

The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded to the scene. Sydney McBride, public relations coordinator for Temple PD, said that officers played a crucial role in managing the incident and ensuring the safety of those involved.

“TPD blocked roadways so that the [Temple Fire Rescue] would have the easiest, fastest and safest access to the area and water hydrants,” McBride said. “They also assisted with evacuating the building, getting people to a safe area, creating a secure perimeter and crowd control.”

As the investigation continues, Center Street remains closed, and drivers are urged to avoid the area. Officials said they are prioritizing community safety and transparency in their efforts.

While no lives were lost in the incident, the investigation will focus on identifying the root cause and preventing such incidents from occurring in the future.