Review: ‘The Wild Robot’ beautifully breaks conventional family dynamics

By Rachel Chiang | Assistant News Editor

Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” meets Josh Cameron’s “Avatar” in Dreamworks’ newest animated feature film “The Wild Robot.” Set on an island somewhere in futuristic northwest America, “The Wild Robot” is a beautifully animated story about motherhood, identity and belonging.

Based on Peter Brown’s trilogy of the same name, the film follows a robot named Roz, who becomes shipwrecked on an island teeming with wildlife. Lupita Nyong’o, well-known for her work in action and thriller films like “Black Panther” and “Us,” breathes life into curious, benevolent Roz as she tries to find a task to complete as part of her programming.

Bullied and harassed by the local wildlife, Roz stumbles upon a nest and finds a single goose egg on the verge of hatching. However, when a cunning, hungry fox named Fink (Pedro Pascal) tries to steal and eat the egg, the egg hatches and Roz is left wondering what to do with the gosling. A mother possum wanders by and tells her to raise it, as the gosling has already imprinted on her.

Enlisting the help of Fink, Roz must complete three tasks: feeding the gosling, teaching it to swim and helping it learn to fly. Unable to walk away from her task due to her programming, Roz is thrust into motherhood. She learns to care for the gosling, which she eventually names Brightbill (Kit Connor). Amid this unconventional mother-son relationship, Fink begins to learn about the concept of friendship and how to look out for others besides himself.

The story progresses with the changing of the seasons, and as a result, the sequences felt a bit rushed at times. One moment a scene is set in summer and the next jumps to the fall, but simply stepping back and appreciating the detail in the art design leaves hardly any room for critique.

Taking the idea of moving pictures and running with it, the animation portrays storybook fairy-tale art similar to Dreamworks’ other recent hit, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” or Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Perhaps it’s the massive screen and booming of the speakers, but the film’s aesthetic paired with its uplifting and nostalgic soundtrack immerses you into their world making you feel like a kid who can achieve anything.

While many recent Disney films have been flopping due to poorly written stories and forced narratives, Dreamworks has been experiencing huge success with its subtle depictions of difficult topics packaged in a digestible and relatable way for both adults and children.

“The Wild Robot” presents scenarios detailing the struggles of motherhood and its unpredictability in a familiar yet refreshing take. It takes conventional methods and ideas of what motherhood should look like and presents alternative ways one can still be a mother through adoption.

Similarly, one would expect Brightbill’s struggles to fit in with other geese to be a stereotypical spin-off of “The Ugly Duckling.” Instead, the film flips the script by having Brightbill’s unconventional childhood save the flock rather than a superficial exterior allowing him to find acceptance.

Although set in the distant future where familiar landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge have been long submerged by water, the film is careful to avoid demonizing humanity as the cause of the current state of the world. In fact, a human character is never named in the film’s entirety. While the robots are programmed to follow what the humans have required, the main conflict of the story is one of technology versus nature with Roz acting as the bridge between the two.

While each character in the film has personal responsibilities to ensure their own survival or carry out their programing, what makes each character so relatable and lovable is their struggles to find themselves in the midst of those responsibilities. Struggling with identities and purpose in life is an inevitable process we all experience, and the film offers support and answers through its affirming message — that it is okay to ask for help and take our time to discover who we are.

Bring a box of tissues and run to see this heartwarming comfort movie to remind yourself that everything will be alright as we approach the midterm season. Enjoy an hour and 40 minutes of beautiful animation and adorable animals, and rest assured — there will be no dry eyes by the time the credits roll.