10 things to do at Baylor before you graduate

By Abby Roper | Photographer

While those who attend Baylor set their sights on earning a degree from a prestigious university, there are so many fun things to do and experience in Waco while you spend your four years here. Here is a short list of the must-dos before you become an alum.

1. Run the Baylor Line

This may seem like an obvious experience that every freshman gets an opportunity to be a part of. You would be surprised at how many people don’t run the Line their freshman year. Some people can’t stand the waiting or are overwhelmed by the idea of possibly getting trampled. I am here to say that nothing compares to the feeling of running the Line. In those few minutes, you feel like you are truly a part of the Baylor community. No other school has a tradition like it.

2. Attend or participate in Pigskin or Sing

Coming to Baylor, I had no prior knowledge of either of these events. When taken out of context and never having experienced them, Sing and Pigskin sounded weird. All I kept hearing was how awesome Sing was and how it’s like no other tradition at Baylor. Organizations spend months preparing to give the best musical and visual performance the audience has ever seen. When I say it’s worth the watch, I truly mean it.

3. Go to a Baylor Basketball game in Foster Pavilion

There is a reason why basketball tickets are in such high demand every season — the games are amazing. In the new Foster Pavilion, there isn’t a bad seat in the building and students get basically courtside seats if they arrive early enough. The energy during games is unmatched.

4. Attend Dr Pepper hour

Every Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Barfield Drawing Room, you can get a free Dr Pepper float or a scoop of sorbet. This must-do has so much appeal I don’t feel the need to make a case for it. This longtime Baylor tradition serves as the perfect between classes or end of day treat to start your week.

5. Visit Pullin Family Marina

The Pullin Family Marina is right across from the Baylor Sciences Building, and they have so many outdoor activities for students and faculty to do. Whether it’s kayaking or canoeing, students can use their student ID to check out equipment and enjoy a day on the Brazos. They have a sand volleyball court as well as grassy areas for laying out and enjoying the sun.

6. Tortilla Tossing on the Waco Suspension Bridge

There is a cement block in the water level with the bridge, and you attempt to throw tortillas on it until one finally lands. The lore behind this, from what I have been told, is that however many tries it takes to land one, that’s how many people you will date before you find your husband or wife. I have also heard that if you can successfully land one, you are guaranteed to graduate in four years.

7. Eat at George’s or Jorge’s

George’s is the place to be before or during game days. They offer a wide variety of snacking fried foods and something for everyone. Recently, the owners of George’s opened a new restaurant called Jorge’s, which serves Mexican dishes. Being from San Antonio, I have a good idea of what good Mexican food tastes like, and Jorge’s exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend giving Jorge’s a try.

8. Magnolia Table

At first, I didn’t understand the hype and wasn’t in any hurry to try it for myself. After trying it eventually, I was stunned by how amazing it was. Everything about Magnolia Table is aesthetically pleasing and absolutely delicious. Thank you, Baylor alumni Chip and Joanna Gaines for giving us such a yummy place to take our parents when they come visit us.

9. Try all of the local coffee shops

One of my absolute favorite things about Waco is the amount of local coffee shops. Each one has something that makes it unique and keeps customers coming back. The most popular I would say are Pinewood, Common Grounds, For Keeps, Be Kind and Magnolia Press. My absolute favorite is For Keeps. They offer a wide range of coffee and tea options as well as amazing baked goods. Their bagels are the best. Spend some time trying different coffee shops, find one close to where you live and maybe make it your new study or hang out spot.

10. Sunrise walk to McLane Stadium or in Cameron Park

One thing that never gets old is the sunrises and sunsets in Waco. One of my absolute favorite things to do is walk or run along the Brazos by McLane Stadium while the sun is rising or setting. Cameron Park is also a great place to go for an outing with friends. There are so many places with great scenery around campus, and you should definitely get outside to explore them