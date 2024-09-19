What to Do in Waco: Sept. 20-26

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This week’s list of what to do in Waco is a little less musical and a little more mysterious. Whether you’re into ghost tours or murder mysteries, there’s a little something for all who are ready to embrace spooky season.

Bonnie and Clyde Murder Mystery | Sept. 20 | 6:30-9 p.m. | East Terrace Historic House Museum, 100 Mill St. | $30 tickets | Come in your snazziest ’30s attire for a “killer” party hosted by Historic Waco. Just one ticket will whisk you away to a night of solving a murder mystery with drinks and snacks. Dress your best — costumes will be entered in a raffle!

CASA Cookout and Concert | September 21 | 5-8 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Join Kappa Alpha Theta in enjoying good food, music and the company of friends at their annual CASA Cookout and Concert! Performing that night will be Ethan Lynch and and his band. Enter for tickets, raffle entries and merch here!

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Sept. 21 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Sept. 21 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Levitt Amp Waco Music Series | Sept. 25 | 5-9 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza & Amphitheatre, 200 E Bridge St. | This free concert series has returned to Waco for the fall season! On the lineup for this week are The Lindsley Brothers, an acoustic funk duo, along with Suede, a feel-good band that jams out to a little bit of everything. Find your new favorite local artists or support an old favorite at this event!