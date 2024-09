It’s Season 4, Episode 3 of Baylor Lariat Radio’s sports podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey break down the film on Baylor football’s 23-12 loss to No. 11 Utah and look ahead to facing Air Force. The crew gives their word of the week and explains everything you need to know about the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl rematch. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!