Baylor Cadet Zenero earns nation’s top ROTC honor, rare Air Force pilot spot

By Rhea Choudhary | Staff Writer

When Air Force Cadet and Spring senior Alissa Zenero crosses the stage at graduation in a couple of weeks, she will do so as Baylor’s only Distinguished Graduate this year and one of a select few cadets nationwide chosen for a premier pilot track.

As a cadet in Baylor’s Air Force ROTC program, Zenero earned the Distinguished Graduate designation, awarded to the top 10% of ROTC cadets across the country, while also securing a reserve pilot slot to fly the C-5M Super Galaxy out of Dover, Del.

“When I think of distinguished graduates, I think of my mentors who are like rock stars,” Zenero said. “So it felt kind of crazy that I was joining that lineage.”

Baylor ROTC Captain and Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies Bernard Sheppard attested to Zenero’s recognition, reflecting on her years of consistent excellence within the program. Sheppard said she’s always been a standout since joining the program.

“If I could copy her like a bazillion times, I absolutely would,” Sheppard said. “Everything that she touches turns to gold. It’s really, really cool to see somebody care that much and constantly want to make things better, not just for herself, but for other people as well.”

In addition to this accolade, Zenero’s selection as a pilot propels her forward. While most ROTC graduates enter active duty without knowing their aircraft or long-term assignment, her reserve track guarantees both, making it an uncommon opportunity offered to only a handful of cadets nationwide.

“I get the opportunity to know exactly which plane and which base I go to,” Zenero said. “That’s something that not a lot of people get to do.”

During her time at Baylor, Zenero’s impact extends beyond her selection and honors earned. She previously served as vice wing commander, one of the highest leadership roles in the cadet corps, and as a drill and ceremonies officer, where she trained and mentored other cadets. She also co-led the planning of a national Arnold Air Society Conference that brought together approximately 1,000 cadets nationwide with high-ranking military leaders.

Beyond ROTC, Zenero explained the importance of organizations like Silver Wings, a civilian counterpart to Arnold Air Society that gives non-military students the chance to engage in service and professional development alongside cadets. She said the organization offers opportunities for students interested in military or civil service careers to connect with professionals, attend national conferences and participate in community service.

“Students in Silver Wings can go to different events, do community service or go to a national conference where they can talk with contractors and meet with generals,” Zenero said. “It’s an accessible way for the overall student body to get involved in similar experiences.”

Throughout four years in the ROTC program, Zenero managed her leadership roles alongside the rigorous duties of ROTC training and academics as a business management major. Cadets condition in early morning physical training multiple times a week, along with leadership laboratories, aerospace studies courses and extra meetings based on their positions, adding hours of commitment to a full academic schedule.

“There’s a lot to do if you put your heart in the right place,” Zenero said.

Aside from the time commitment, Zenero emphasized that ROTC provides students with a unique experience compared to other commissioning paths, giving cadets the chance to engage in campus life while preparing for military service.

“We’re just students, just with a little bit of military training on the side,” Zenero said.

Gradually, Zenero’s motivation to stay in the program grew as a result of the mentorship she received.

“My ‘why’ now is to invest in others the same way people invested in me,” Zenero said. “I want to be someone people can rely on.”

That mindset, Sheppard said, is what sets her apart.

“The way that she got this opportunity was based on everything she’s done by always standing out and doing the right thing at the right time,” Sheppard said.

As Zenero prepares to start pilot training and eventually report to Dover, she holds both the national scale of her selection and the accolade of being Baylor’s sole Distinguished Graduate this year, depicting a simple mindset she has learned throughout her ROTC career.

“The worst thing someone can say is no,” Zenero said. “There’s no harm in trying.”