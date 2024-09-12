Starstruck, stunned: These VMA looks beat all

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The ladies stole the show at MTV’s Video Music Awards last night, although Benson Boone’s back flip off a piano was pretty sick. But for now, we’re focusing on these fabulous fits worn by some of the most talented women in the music industry, starting with 2024’s Song of the Year winner…

Sabrina Carpenter

Showstopping, classy and ethereal are all words to describe Sabrina Carpenter’s look last night. Draped in a fitted, silvery strapless gown, her angelic appearance was akin to the likes of Marilyn Monroe — something many attempt, but few actually accomplish. Whoever her stylist is has impeccable “taste.” Of all the outfits at the VMAs, Carpenter’s so obviously belonged to the belle of the ball.

Chappell Roan

Next up! Chappell Roan: our Midwest princess-turned-warrior. The contrast between her pale skin and dark, wispy tulle dress was fierce and almost as sharp as the sword she toted with her. Roan is no damsel, and she proved that not only with her look, but also her clapback at a heckling photographer on the carpet. You “tell ‘em, girl!”

Taylor Swift

Personally, “I was like totally buggin’” when I saw Taylor Swift’s look. Fitted in a yellow and black plaid corset and gown by Christian Dior, she was giving “Clueless,” but all grown up and a little bit punk. Of course, she was rocking her classic blonde bangs with locks cascading over her shoulder to oppose the darker tones of her ensemble. Though I can’t say I’ve ever seen Swift in a style like this, it suited her.

Megan Thee Stallion

Did Megan kind of look like a broom last night? Yes. But did she sweep the stage with that look? Also yes. She sported an all-black look from head to broom bristles, complete with a sleek bob, bodice and a black ribbon to tie it all together. I appreciate when stylists and designers play with shapes and angles to create a truly dynamic look. This one was one of them.

Paris Hilton

I might not be the biggest fan of Paris Hilton’s music, but I must admit — I was mesmerized by her dazzling attire on the carpet. She embodied a waterfall with her glistening silver dress pouring down her figure and her damp, mermaid-esque tendrils of hair framing the humongous diamonds on her neck. The look was altogether wet, but fashionably so. This look couldn’t have been more fitting for Paris considering her gaudy day-to-day style and personality.

Halsey

Red is Halsey’s color. Her monotone look by Versace was both elegant and fun thanks to its leopard print pattern. This getup is proof that red can be both classy and cool. Purr, baby!

Flo Milli

Why did the butterflies from Flo Milli’s minidress end up in my stomach? Probably because she looked so good it honestly made me flustered. With the bejeweled, buggy number she was wearing, her voluminous curls and popping lipgloss, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one feeling the flush.