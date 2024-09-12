Missions Fair provides opportunities for faith community

By Eden Morris I Reporter

Baylor held their Missions Fair from 1-3 p.m Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Barfield Drawing Room with 15 organizations being represented.

Every student is invited to join a global missions team that matches their major, faith and passions. Some destinations featured are Zambia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Japan, Guatemala and more.

Denton seniors Edith and Ana Alvarez are twins and daughters of missionaries, as well as members of the Latinx Association for Science and Health.

“We went to the Dominican [Republic] almost two years ago, and it was a really fun trip. We got to learn a lot more about the Dominican healthcare system, which is very different from the one here in the United States,” Ana said. “Having that experience allowed us to see what the world is like outside the border. We also got to volunteer a lot with the people there on the ministry side. We built a lot of relationships there.”

Frisco senior Jenna-Marie Beisert said she is thankful for the Pre-Physicians Assistant Society trip traveling to the Dominican Republic that will be happening Jan. 10-17, 2025.

In this mission trip, students have the opportunity to shadow doctors and surgeons while making an impact on children’s lives in the area.

“I got to sponsor a girl through One More Child and am so excited to see her in January,” Beisert said.

One of the groups that attended the fair was Medical Service Organization, and according to their website, “students will have the opportunity to work with the community through food packaging/distribution, coordinating and teaching health lessons, [Vacation Bible School] activities and shadowing local doctors doing home visits.”

Outside trips dedicated to health-related majors, there were multiple mission trips featured for students in other fields.

Hankamer School of Business is holding a trip in Zambia for students to teach locals how to start their own businesses and interview for jobs.

While global missions trips send students across oceans, there are opportunities for students to serve in Baylor’s own backyard. Japanese students from Seinan Gakuin University will visit Waco and serve alongside Baylor students during Spring Break.

Many global missions applications are still open on Baylor’s missions website.