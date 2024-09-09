In case you missed it: Sept. 6-8; Football falls to No. 11 Utah, volleyball splits ranked matchups

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

It was the second full week of Big 12 sports as Baylor played host to the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge and traveled on the road with other teams. Since it’s the heat of football season, here’s everything else you may have missed in Baylor Athletics over the weekend.

Slow start stings Baylor football, falls to No. 11 Utah, 23-12

In a non-conference clash between two Big 12 schools, the Utes (2-0) stormed out to a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. After the Bears (1-1) allowed a strip sack and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown, the deficit was too much to overcome.

Despite the struggles, redshirt junior wide receiver Josh Cameron scored his first collegiate touchdown and sophomore punter Palmer Williams broke a school record, averaging 62.7 yards per punt. Baylor’s defense was led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Keaton Thomas, who recorded 12 tackles and now leads the team with 19 tackles on the season.

The Bears will be back in action Saturday to take on Air Force (1-1) in a rematch of the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium, with the game broadcast on FS1.

Volleyball splits Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Waco

The green and gold went 2-1 on the week and capped off the big weekend, splitting the annual Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. The Bears (5-1) took down No. 18 Minnesota in five sets, 3-2, on Friday at the Ferrell Center, but lost their first game of the year on Saturday against No. 6 Wisconsin in five sets, 3-2.

The Bears were close to completing a reverse sweep against the Badgers, bringing the game within one hit of a victory. Redshirt junior middle blocker Alicia Andrew and senior outside hitter Elise McGhee were named to the all-tournament team. Following the weekend, the Bears shot up in the AVCA Rankings to No. 18 in the nation after settling in at No. 23 a week ago.

Baylor will host three matches at the Ferrell Center this week, with SMU (4-2) coming to town on Tuesday and LSU (5-1) and Samford (5-0) arriving later in the week for the Baylor Invitational. The green and gold will take on LSU on Thursday and host Samford on Sunday.

No. 22 Iowa snaps Baylor soccer’s five-game winning streak

Despite falling against the Hawkeyes on Sunday night, the Bears (5-2) are still off to their best start since 2018. Baylor and Iowa played a tight game in the first 45 minutes as junior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez made four saves, and the match was scoreless. Iowa broke the tie in the 57th minute but wouldn’t add on until two garbage time goals in the 85th and 90th minutes.

The Bears open conference play against No. 13 Oklahoma State (6-0-1) on Thursday and close out their non-conference slate against Texas State (3-3-1) on Sunday.

Men’s golf finishes 10th at Gopher Invitational

Led by senior Zach Heffernan’s 2-over 215, 15th place finish, Baylor men’s golf landed in 10th place out of 15 schools, shooting a 31-over 1,096 in their first tournament of the year at Windsong Farm in Maple Plain, Minn. Redshirt junior Drew Wrightson made his return to the lineup for the first time in over a year and finished in 16th at 3-over 216.

Baylor will return to action at the Fighting Illini Invitational, which will be held Sept. 20-22 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.