Eating alone doesn’t make you alone

By Mary Thurmond | Photographer

Walking into the dining hall during busy lunchtime can feel overwhelming, especially if you go solo. For many students, there’s a stigma attached to eating alone — it can seem as though being by yourself means you’re isolated, lonely or even lacking friends. But what if that idea was challenged? What if eating alone was seen as a normal, even empowering choice?

College is a time of growth and independence, and this can extend to something as simple as dining solo. While it may feel like everyone is watching, most people are too caught up in their own lives to notice whether you’re eating alone or with a group. Choosing to eat alone can bring a range of benefits, from mental relaxation to self-reflection.

The negative view of eating alone often stems from social norms that equate solitude with loneliness or social failure, but there’s a big difference between being alone and being lonely. Eating alone doesn’t mean one is isolated or sad. It can be a deliberate choice for some much-needed personal time. Instead of constantly seeking social validation, solo dining offers a break from the pressures of maintaining conversation and performing socially.

According to self-determination theory, solitude can be divided into two categories — non-self-determined solitude (NSDS) and self-determined solitude (SDS). While NSDS, which stems from feelings of exclusion or loneliness, is linked to negative outcomes like social anxiety, SDS has no such correlation. SDS is associated with autonomy and personal growth. As one study explains, “voluntary solo dining (i.e., solo dining from SDS) is not depressing or lonely but rather a fun experience, and solitude can be constructively used to develop cognitive and emotional skills.”

This perspective shifts the narrative. Eating alone isn’t something to be pitied. It’s a valuable opportunity for reflection, peace and independence.

There are several advantages to solo dining that might not be immediately obvious. First, it allows for mindfulness. Without the distraction of conversation, you can fully focus on yourself and your eating decisions. This can help you be more in tune with your hunger and make healthier nutritional choices.

Additionally, eating alone gives you time to recharge. College life is busy, and constantly being around people can be draining. Solo meals offer a moment of calm, where you can collect your thoughts, destress and prepare for the next part of your day.

Choosing to eat alone in a public setting can be an empowering act. It shows that you’re comfortable in your own company and that you don’t rely on others for validation. College is a time when we’re all figuring out who we are and how to navigate the world as independent adults. Taking the initiative to dine solo can help build the confidence to make other independent choices in life.

It’s important to create a campus culture where eating alone is normalized and accepted. Students should feel free to make the choice that suits them, whether that’s eating with friends or dining alone. This isn’t to say socializing over meals isn’t valuable — it definitely is — but there’s also a time and place for yourself.

The next time you head to the dining hall without company, it doesn’t have to be a source of stress. Bringing a book, listening to music or simply enjoying a break can make eating alone a positive and refreshing experience.