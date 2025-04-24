Working hard is important, but so is stepping back

By Aidan Pham | LTVN Reporter

In today’s world, productivity tends to be at the top of our minds. Whether you’re a college student aiming to get that one dream internship or somebody in the workforce who’s looking for that next promotion, working hard is usually the No. 1 goal. There’s pressure to always be “on” and strive for the best because that is what’ll provide us happiness. However, by constantly pushing ourselves without taking a step back, we’re not building a future but running ourselves into the ground.

I’ve known many people in my life who possess dedicated work ethics. While some of them do a great job of balancing work and life, others have fallen into the trap of overloading school, internships, part-time jobs and extracurriculars. Simply put, always working all the time. These people are always exhausted and often miss out on valuable opportunities in life. It’s easy to feel like you’re being unproductive if you’re not constantly doing something, but this mindset is both unrealistic and unsustainable.

Now, don’t get me wrong — there’s nothing wrong with ambition. You should always put your best foot forward, set goals and strive for growth. But every once in a while, it’s necessary to take a step back and enjoy the journey, not just the results.

Life isn’t a race to see who can accomplish the most before burning out. Work will always be there, but the world moves on, so if you don’t step back and find happiness in the present, you’re wasting time.

Stepping back can be easy, and it doesn’t mean that you’re being lazy or unmotivated. It means you recognize your worth more than your work. Simply taking some time to go outside and enjoy nature is a good way to hit pause. Hang out with your friends or take somebody to dinner. These are ways that help us connect with the relationships in our lives and enjoy the present. Try to find good distractions because they are vital parts of a balanced life.

I understand that it’s difficult not to constantly worry about doing a good job and wanting to please everyone by working hard. But is it worth it if you’re not happy at the end of the day? It’s important to remember that you need to do what makes you happy instead of trying to please others all the time. If you waste your life trying to do what others would want you to do, you’re never going to find the time to do what you desire.

So yes, work hard. Pursue your passions. But don’t forget to live along the way. In the end, life isn’t just about what you achieve — it’s also about how you feel while achieving it. Remember to take a step back once in a while. You don’t want to look back in the future and realize that you didn’t enjoy life because you were too busy working.