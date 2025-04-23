Attention, amateur astrologers: The stars are not your scapegoat

By Hannah Webb | Copy Editor

Oh no. You committed a hit-and-run? Classic Capricorn behavior. Mercury must be in retrograde.

If you’ve heard something like that recently, congratulations — you’ve witnessed the modern rebranding of personal responsibility into celestial scapegoating. Oh, astrology. The ancient art of stargazing turned into a BuzzFeed personality quiz with mood swings. At its best, it’s a poetic mirror, a kind of spiritual Rorschach test if you will. At its worst, it’s a cosmic “get out of jail free” card for people who refuse to grow.

You didn’t cheat on your exam because you’re a “stressed Virgo.” You’re not ghosting your situationship because “an Aquarius just needs space.” And if you just sabotaged your fourth relationship in a row, the problem might not be because you’re a Scorpio — it might be that you don’t know how to communicate.

Astrology is ancient, beautiful, rich in myth and metaphor — a language for our longing to make sense of chaos. But somewhere between birth charts and Instagram memes, we’ve started using it like bubble wrap for our worst impulses. What was once meant for introspection has become an elaborate system of excuses.

And let’s be honest, most of us aren’t reading our horoscopes to be challenged. We’re reading them to be comforted. We want to be told our mess is meaningful and our mistakes are fate, not failure. Enter confirmation bias: the unseen editor in the mind who cherry-picks information to validate what we already believe.

If you think Geminis are unreliable, you’ll ignore every reliable Gemini you know and point to the one who canceled lunch three times in a row. If you believe Leos are dramatic, you’ll find a way to interpret every group chat disagreement as performance art. And if you’re convinced your Cancer rising makes you “bad at relationships,” every emotional hiccup becomes a cosmic prophecy fulfilled.

But that’s not enlightenment. That’s editing the universe to fit your ego.

And we’ve been doing it since Eden — blaming the serpent, the woman, the sky. Human nature hasn’t changed much; we just trade out the scapegoats. “The stars made me do it” is a glittered remix of “The serpent deceived me, and I ate” (Genesis 3:13). But whether it’s a garden or a galaxy, the principle still holds: every man shall bear his own burden (Galatians 6:5). No alignment of Venus and Mars can carry the weight of your choices. That task, inconvenient and holy, is yours.

Sure, maybe you’re a fiery Aries. That doesn’t mean you get to snap at your roommate like a lit match in a dry forest. Be a stubborn Taurus if you want, but being emotionally immovable is not a personality flex, it’s a red flag. To the Sagittarius who treats every brunch like a memoir reading, Jupiter isn’t the one who handed you the mic.

Blaming the stars for your inability to apologize, to listen, to grow? That’s not astrology. That’s avoidance wearing sequins and calling it self-awareness. And frankly, it’s getting strange.

Real transformation doesn’t come from crystals. It comes from aligning your choices with your values, which, I hate to break it to you, are not coded in your Mars placement or rising sign. Growth begins when you look in the mirror and say, “Maybe it’s not the moon. Maybe it’s me.”

Let’s retire the phrase “Sorry, I’m just being a Libra” and try something novel like, “I’m still learning how to respond instead of react.” Still cute. Now with character development.

And while we’re here — own your brilliance, too. If you aced your calculus exam, don’t credit it to being a detail-oriented Capricorn. Give credit to the late nights and the caffeine-fueled study sessions. If you’re a generous friend, maybe that’s not because you’re a Pisces. Maybe it’s because you’ve lived through hard things and have chosen not to harden.

We are not marble statues carved by our star signs. We are living, breathing, choosing creatures. The stars might cast a glow, but they do not cast the final vote. That’s you.

So read your horoscope. Light your incense. Build your birth chart like it’s the Sistine Chapel. But when it comes to your choices, your growth, your messes and your miracles — own them like they’re yours.

Because they are yours, not Pluto’s.