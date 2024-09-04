The ‘pink tax’ perpetuates gender inequality

By Alexa Hernandez | Social Media Editor

In today’s society, where gender equality is becoming more prevalent, one persisting injustice still stands: the “pink tax.” This term describes the higher prices women pay for products and services compared to their male counterparts. From feminine care products and clothing to everyday necessities, women are frequently charged more simply because they are women. This is not just an annoying extra 5 cents here and there — it’s an economic burden that exacerbates gender inequality.

The pink tax is a result of gender-based pricing. Women often find themselves paying more for items like razors, shampoo and body wash. A razor marketed towards women costs more than a similar razor for men, even though the only difference may be the color or packaging. Likewise, women’s workplace attire can be priced higher than men’s, even when the materials and manufacturing processes are the same.

This inequality is more than a minor inconvenience — it is a financial burden that adds up over time. For women, particularly those in a lower socioeconomic class, these extra costs can accumulate significantly. Even for women from a higher class, the pink tax perpetuates a system that undermines gender equality and reinforces outdated stereotypes.

For low-income women, the costs of everyday products can strain their budgets. It can lead to choosing between needed feminine products or groceries. Nobody should have to choose between two necessities. Middle-class and high-class women also feel the impact, particularly in professional contexts where business attire and grooming products can carry a premium. These added expenses not only affect their finances, but can also reinforce stereotypes that women must spend more to present themselves professionally.

The pink tax also has physiological effects on society. It reinforces the idea that women’s needs and preferences are somehow more costly and expensive, which can perpetuate gender-based discrimination and inequality.

Many people are not aware of the price disparities, and bringing light on this issue can drive informed purchasing decisions and encourage businesses to reconsider their pricing on all products.

Another thing that can massively impact this issue is legislative action. This can play a crucial role in mitigating the pink tax. People in office should bring in regulations that require companies to justify gender-based price differences.

Donating feminine products to women’s or homeless shelters is a great way to help those who are in desperate need of finding everyday essentials. While the broader issue of the pink tax isn’t something that can be solved overnight, any donation can help women in need. By contributing in this way, you’re providing more than just essential items, you’re showing support and hope that they aren’t facing their challenges alone.

While the higher prices might seem like small annoyances, they add up to a significant financial disadvantage for women — no matter their income.