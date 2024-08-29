Close Menu
    Tuesday, September 3
    What to do in Waco: Sept. 3 – 9

    Olivia TurnerBy Arts and Life No Comments2 Mins Read
    Illustration courtesy of Olivia Havre

    By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

    There’s a good variety of events in this week’s list of things to do in Waco! From hiking, to painting to free live music, this week is sure to be a blast.

    Levitt Amp Waco Music Series | Sept. 4 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza Amphitheatre, 200 E Bridge St | This free concert series has returned to Waco for the fall season! This week’s show is featuring the classic country band Blue Cactus and dreampop band Breathing Space. Support local artists and find your new favorite self-discovered artists here!

    Beetlejuice Paint Night | Sept. 5 | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | $20 tickets | In honor of the release of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Cultivate7Twelve wants you to join them for a painting and movie night! Bring only your creativity — all arts materials are provided there!

    Trails Unvelied: Exploring Cameron Park | Sept. 7 | 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Cameron Park | Free with registration | Take to the trails with this beginner-friendly tour of our very own Cameron Park. If you’re one for early morning adventures, this is the weekend activity for you.

    Waco 175th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt | Sept. 7 | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market, 500 Washington Ave. | Discover Waco’s rich history by downloading the free Waco History App which will take you on a trip to find hidden treasures around town. How many prizes will you return home with?

    Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Sept. 7 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

    Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Sept. 7 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two hour guided tour.

    Olivia Turner is a sophomore from rural Minnesota, with a major in journalism and a secondary major in sociology. This is her second semester at the Lariat and her first semester as Opinion Editor. She is thrilled to take on this role and glad to be working with all the wonderful writers and editors at the Lariat again this year! Once she graduates, she hopes to be a writer for a big-city paper.

