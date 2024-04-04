To have good friends, be a good friend

By Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Everyone craves friendships that are healthy, two-sided and loving, especially in college, where we are constantly surrounded by people our age. I have found that in order to find friends who are kind and giving, you must be that sort of friend in return.

According to a recent Pew Research survey, 61% of American adults say having close friends is very important to living a fulfilling life. This number, though it may seem large, is not shocking to me because of how much good friends can change your life. There are so many people I have met who I can’t imagine living without. Loving friends truly bring so much to life.

When I first arrived at Baylor in the fall, I prayed to find friends who would fill my cup. Early on in the semester, I was watching Christian lifestyle vlogger Ashley Hetherington’s YouTube channel, where she was talking about going into a new place and practicing habits that she would want to see in a potential friend. That was super eye-opening to me because people desire to feel loved and wanted. When we pour into friends in that way, bonds become stronger. After hearing her speak about that, I decided to commit to that mindset for myself. I think it has been so fruitful for me because I have met some of the most amazing people, both my age and older.

Friendship requires effort and intentionality. We need to keep up with our friends for it to not fizzle out. My best friends — Margaret, Abi and Nora — are a great example of this. We have known each other since middle school, and our friendship has survived many difficult times. Now, we are all at different universities, hours away from each other. In order to keep our friendship alive, we have been intentional about checking in on one another and keeping each other updated about our daily lives. One practice that we do is coordinate FaceTime calls, typically twice a month. Despite the craziness in all our lives, we have been committed to finding time to stay close with each other.

So, reach out to friends and keep connections strong. Text that friend who has felt distant lately for a coffee run, or go on a hike with friends who have been stressed about school. Also, don’t be afraid to reach out to people you would like to get to know. Everyone wants to meet new people, and college is the perfect time to do just that.