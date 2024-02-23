Yeat transports listeners to new planet with ‘2093’ album

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Some claim “2093” is Yeat’s breakthrough album, comparing it to Kanye’s “Yeezus” or Uzi’s “Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World.” However, others think it’s the worst album of the year. So, is it an Astroworld or an Astroflop?

Listening to this album transported me to another planet, full of allegories of capitalism and references to artificial intelligence technology. Set in 2093, it was like a cautionary tale of the future, with melancholy tones and deep-rooted grief for the past.

Leaning on Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” energy with sci-fi themes and disorientation, “As We Speak” caught my attention. The intro is reminiscent of “IDGAF” from Drake’s newest album, which featured none other than Yeat himself. The beginning of the song showcases lyrics of restraint from society and a feeling of isolation.

In recent media, people have speculated against musicians for their supposed connections to demonic practices. Is it just me, or do these lyrics confirm my biggest fear?

“Last supper was my meal, I need blood to converse. Wipe my hands of the deal, put it in a hearse.”

Either Yeat and Drake are discussing “blood deals,” or they just thought the lyrics sounded good with the beat. It’s a bop, nonetheless.

The song I anticipated the most was “Never quit” because of a TikTok leak featuring the lyrics, “And you say you live like a God. I feel like God. And I live like God.” These lyrics, coupled with a sudden slow beat and echo, transported me into a dystopian future with idolization of the rich and famous.

The fan favorite of the album has to be “Breathe,” partially because of its sample from “Regular Show” in the intro. As the car engine revs in the background, you can’t help but feel sheer adrenaline. It’s perfect to add to your gym playlist with the lyrics, “I’ma ask you to leave. Yeah, my money so deep. And as far as I could tell, they wanna sound like me, they wanna be like me.”

Yeat’s experimental style doesn’t stop there, and when it comes to “Familia,” he blows it out of the water. His iconic, laid-back cadence shines through in this song. It made my top three of the album, as it ends with instrumentals that sound like traveling through space.

“Million for million, building for building. Billion for billion, la familia ain’t feeling ya.”

People are comparing this album to “Astroworld” and “Yeezus” because Yeat is going against what the media wants. Every music label wants songs it can monetize on TikTok. And while I have no doubt that some of the songs will pick up traction online — “Breathe” already has — they aren’t songs Addison Rae can dance to.

Leaning into his alien archetype was the best move Yeat could’ve made. This album pushes the bandwagon fans away and draws those who have been with him since Soundcloud.