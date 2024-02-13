Earn your stripes: Student Foundation opens applications to rising sophomores

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

For the first time since its inception in 1969, Baylor’s Student Foundation is opening talent acquisition applications — a privilege previously reserved for rising juniors and seniors — to rising sophomores.

Houston junior and public relations committee member Jillian Marty said Student Foundation is looking for applicants who have a deep desire to serve Baylor’s wider community.

“The application will open to upperclassmen, including rising sophomores, on Feb. 11 and closes on March 31,” Marty said. “The application will be accessible through Connect and asks a lot about what your gifts and abilities are, what generosity and hard work mean to you and how important the act of service is to you.”

Jefferson, S.D., senior and co-president Jensyn Younger said although applicants must be prepared to sacrifice their time, participation in Student Foundation makes it all worth it in the end.

“Regardless of the time commitment or what you give up, what you gain is more rewarding,” Younger said. “Those a part of Student Foundation are working toward the betterment of something bigger than themselves by helping raise scholarship funds for those wanting to come to Baylor or even those currently at Baylor.”

Younger said Student Foundation conducts nationwide outreach and is the face of the university.

“We have what we call ‘Sic-Emology,’ which is a chance for us to represent Baylor by traveling across the U.S. and visiting high school students at college fairs,” Younger said. “This coming year, we are going to cities like Anaheim, Denver and Chicago, which is very exciting.”

Although closer to Waco, Marty said she visited the Fort Worth Independent School District college fair in the fall semester. She said she is honored to continue being a part of the recruitment and admissions process.

“It is special that I get to go talk to these younger students who are currently in the same position I was once in a few years ago, at a time when they are deciding where they might want to spend the next four years of their higher education,” Marty said. “I am proud and lucky to be a small part of their college mission.”

Outside of college fairs, Marty said Student Foundation throws alumni events for donors as well as scholarship fundraisers, like Younger’s favorite event, the Bearathon.

“Being in Cameron Park in the middle of the night and setting up chalk lines or the finish line for runners is something small that I get to do to help Baylor raise scholarship money,” Younger said. “But what I really love is the many treasured relationships I have made by being a part of this organization, and the endless opportunities of working with people from all walks of life and sides of campus who share the common theme and goal with me of serving the Baylor Family.”

For students interested in joining Student Foundation, Marty said there will be two open houses in the coming months, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 11.