Student Foundation Scholarship opens through March 19

By Mallory Harris | Staff Writer

The Student Foundation Scholarship is open for registration until March 19 for students to apply.

According to last year’s data, Student Foundation received over 300 applications and awarded more than 100 students with scholarships of either $1,500 or $3,000 for the current academic year. For the second consecutive year, Student Foundation plans to award a set number of scholarships to incoming transfer students.

While decisions are based on merit and financial need, Round Rock senior Erin Hudgins, alumni committee co-chair, explained how the scholarship got started and how the pandemic is a perfect example of the need for the scholarship.

“It was brought to the attention of Student Foundation that there are so many students that maybe start out at Baylor and their circumstances just change, and that’s not always met by the financial aid office,” Hudgins said. “And so, I think what we’re really trying to do is fill that gap to make sure that every individual at Baylor has the opportunity to stay at Baylor.”

Along with the requirements on the website, Hudgins explained that they’re looking for students who can share how Baylor has become home and to demonstrate financial need. As an alumni co-chair, Hudgins also shared how this scholarship is the reason many students were able to stay at Baylor.

“I think it’s easy to disconnect because scholarships, if you don’t see them, it can kind of be an abstract thing, but it does make such a huge impact,” Hudgins said. “Whether it’s the reason you’re staying here or if it’s meaning that that’s one less choice you have to make between one thing and another, helping our students stay secure I think is one of the biggest things.”

With multiple awards to hand out, Hudgins explained most of the funds for the scholarship come from alumni. Student Foundation starts collecting donations for the next year right after they award the gift in April each year. Another way the scholarship is able to happen is with Baylor’s Giving Day, Hudgins explained. Along with a few student contributions, Hudgins shared how every dollar counts and enjoys seeing how every part of the Baylor community takes part in the scholarship.

Coppell senior Isabella Ip, chief of staff for Student Foundation, explained how her role is to oversee the committees and sit on the executive board. Ip also explained the different events Student Foundation has for students throughout the year including Bearathon and campus fairs.

“I would just say to apply. It doesn’t really hurt to apply and to put yourself out there,” Ip said. “I think that if you want to apply for it that everyone should just go for it and see where it takes you.”