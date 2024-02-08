What to Do in Waco: Feb. 9-15

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Year of the Dragon Lunar New Year Market | Feb. 10 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | A special edition of the weekly Waco Downtown Farmers Market hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music. This week, the market is celebrating Lunar New Year in collaboration with the Asian Leaders Network.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Feb. 10 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Feb. 12 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

All-University Sing | Feb. 15-17, 22-24 | 6:30 p.m. | Baylor’s best and brightest annual tradition returns to campus for two weekends. See friends and familiar faces take the stage in hopes of advancing to Pigskin Revue in the fall. Tickets for weekend one are sold out, but a livestream is available for weekend two.

The Darkest Light: A Photography Exhibition | Weekdays | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Martin Museum | This photography exhibition explores eclipses throughout history in celebration of the total solar eclipse that will happen in April.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | Mayborn Museum Complex | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.