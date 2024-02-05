Shop, don’t drop: Shopping can be your next restorative hobby

By Alexa Hernandez | Social Media Editor

If you were to ask me what a perfect day looks like, I would say it includes a good breakfast, a fun workout and a lot of shopping. The simple act of strolling through aisles and carefully inspecting each item — not necessarily to purchase, but just to see — is an integral part of my ideal day.

I can’t really place my finger on the moment my shopping addiction started, but I do think it traces back to my mom taking me to the store any time we were bored (sorry, mom). We would spend countless hours in stores, and it was our shared version of fun.

During my last year and a half at Baylor, I have become increasingly conscious of how I allocate my time to certain activities, especially recognizing moments of potential wastefulness.

In the realm of college life, where academics and extracurricular activities dominate, it is hard to think of hobbies that allow students to decompress. In a world that is perpetually on the go, shopping stands out as a sanctuary where one can simply just be.

While there are moments, specifically during exam season, when I feel a pang of guilt for doing activities that bring me joy, the reality is that as students, we should seize every opportunity to ease the burden of stress and enhance the quality of our busy lives.

In a time of self-discovery, shopping serves as a means of self-expression and a way to unwind from the demands of a rigorous schedule. As someone who is in 16 hours of classes, directing a retreat (shout-out to Bear Awakening), in a sorority, participating in All-University Sing and on Lariat staff, my days can run a bit long. Finding avenues for relaxation at the end of the week becomes imperative, and nothing can do it quite like a good shopping trip.

I used to feel guilty for spending time parading up and down each aisle of Sephora and trying every product on the back of my hand, but the truth is, it is what fills my cup. I can always count on leaving the store feeling happy and fulfilled, even if I have nothing in my hand.

It’s not just in-person shopping that brings me joy either. Using platforms like Locker to save favorites and create outfit collages before making a purchase adds an extra layer of fulfillment.

Whether I am walking through the shops or switching from tab to tab on my laptop, shopping brings me an inexplicable amount of relief and inspiration. If you are in need of a new hobby, I wholeheartedly recommend embracing the art of shopping and transforming it into a restorative pursuit.