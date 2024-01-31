Column: Black actresses to put on your watchlist

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

As Black History Month kicks off, it is important to highlight and celebrate the careers and achievements of young Black women who are making their mark on Hollywood. There is no shortage of them, but here are just a few of the most influential and prominent Black actresses who are pioneering a more diverse industry.

1. Ayo Edebiri

Most known for the hit Hulu original “The Bear,” Edebiri is capturing the hearts of the internet and audiences alike with her charming personality and incredible acting skills. In the show, she plays a likable yet devoted chef, mirroring who she is in real life. After recently winning an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Edibiri will undoubtedly become a household name in years to come.

2. Storm Reid

Reid got started in show business as a child actor in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” Now, she is more recognized for projects like “Euphoria” and “Missing” — as well as “The Last of Us,” for which she recently won the Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series. At just 20 years old, Reid displays incredible range and mastery of her craft, playing a variety of different characters. Looking at her resume and her age is no doubt a humbling experience.

3. Halle Bailey

As a musician-slash-actress, Bailey is a double threat who is taking the world by storm with a breathtaking voice and a Disney-princess-like demeanor. With two successful movie-musicals of hers being released last year — “The Little Mermaid” and “The Color Purple” — Bailey has truly made a name for herself. Beyond her sheer talent, her humility and class when it came to handling racism and internet hate is a testament to just how great she is behind the screen as well.

4. Keke Palmer

Palmer is by no means a newly-emerging actress. She has been in the game for a while, but she has definitely solidified her career these past couple of years. With films like “Hustlers” and especially Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” Palmer has shown the world just how serious of an actor she is with her vibrant style and unmatched sense of humor. I personally cannot wait to see her in more projects in the future, and I hope filmmakers utilize her talent to her full potential.